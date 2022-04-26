Adyen payments platform selected by Amazon Japan

Adyen's single platform enables Amazon.co.jp to optimize checkout experience

TOKYO, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen (AMS:ADYEN), the global financial platform of choice for leading companies, is now processing payments for Amazon Japan. Using Adyen's platform, Amazon Japan will further optimize the payment data and checkout experience for its Amazon.co.jp customers.

Adyen's direct acquiring and data-rich insights enable Amazon Japan to provide a more seamless flow for its customers, whether they're shopping from Japan or overseas.

"Japan's digital sector has seen accelerated growth in the past two years. Tapping into Adyen's platform allows Amazon Japan to offer richer customer experiences with our payment optimization tools and data insights," said Jonathan Epstein, Country Manager Japan, Adyen.

"We strive to provide our customers with the best shopping experience, and Adyen's global payments expertise is a great match for Amazon's customer-centric philosophy," said Henri Tsuruta, Head of Finance, Amazon Japan Consumer Payments.

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Facebook, SHEIN, Uber, Spotify, L'Oréal, Cathay Pacific, Grab, Klook, and Singapore Airlines. The cooperation with Amazon Japan as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

* Amazon and Amazon.co.jp are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. and its affiliates.

