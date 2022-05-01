Vial to host an advisory board with Dr. Raj Maturi and leading Ophthalmology researchers at 2022 ARVO Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with ARVO 2022, Vial announced that they will be hosting an advisory board co-hosted and led by Dr. Raj Maturi, Principal Investigator at Midwest Eye Institute and Associate Clinical Professor at Indiana University.

The ad board will bring together the top investigators in ophthalmology, along with the Vial team, to delve deep into the shortcomings and challenges researchers in the field are facing today. The goal of the ad board will be to discuss how Vial can help grow ophthalmology research practices and become a top resource for both PIs and sponsors as Vial expands their end-to-end clinical trial operations into ophthalmology.

Earlier this week, Vial announced their plans to launch a next-gen Ophthalmology CRO , following the success of their Dermatology CRO . Their best-in-class CRO services will include tech-enabled trial management, optimized study-startup processes, and an unparalleled approach to patient recruitment, made possible by their sophisticated marketing management and centralized pre-screening call center. The CRO will be powered by Vial's growing network of top investigators across the country, including Dr. Maturi and his clinic in Indianapolis, IN.

On hosting the ad board, Dr. Maturi said, "The field of ophthalmology research can greatly benefit from Vial's technology-centric vision and best-in-class trial management resources. I'm looking forward to hosting the advisory board and collaborating with my colleagues to ensure Vial is making the best moves to improve the field of ophthalmic research."

The ad board will take place on Monday, May 2, 2022 during the ARVO 2022 conference in Denver, CO.

About Vial : Vial's mission is to run clinical trials with faster execution and higher quality in order to bring new therapies to market. Vial has over 90 employees and is based in San Francisco, California. Vial partners with Dermatologists and Ophthalmologists to support their research teams and has created a network of over 35 clinics that have contributed to over 750 trials. The clinic network runs trials from Phase I through Phase IV.

