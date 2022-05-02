Aspen Aerogels to Participate in May Investor Conferences

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) ("Aspen", "the Company"), a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the following investor events in May: (i) the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series, (ii) the Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference, (iii) Seaport Research Partners Aspen Aerogels Institutional Meetings, (iv) the B. Riley 22nd Institutional Investor Conference, and (v) the CITI Lithium Battery Day. The presentation materials utilized during the conferences will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aspen's website at www.aerogel.com.

Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series / May 4, 2022 (Virtual Event)

Ricardo C. Rodriguez, Senior VP, CFO and Treasurer, will participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The fireside chat will be moderated by Shawn Severson, Head of Sustainable Investing at Water Tower Research. During the event, Mr. Rodriguez will discuss the Company's recent quarterly earnings and outlook for 2022, and respond to participant questions.

The Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series is open to all investors.

Registration for the live audio webcast of the fireside chat is available here and on the Investors section of Aspen's website at www.aerogel.com. A replay of the fireside chat will also be available on the Investors section of Aspen's website at the conclusion of the event.

Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference / May 10, 2022 (Virtual Event)

Donald R. Young, President & CEO, and Ricardo C. Rodriguez, Senior VP, CFO and Treasurer, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference, to be held online (virtual) on Tuesday May 10, 2022.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management, please contact your Oppenheimer representative.

Seaport Research Partners Aspen Aerogels Institutional Meetings / May 11, 2022 (Virtual Event)

Donald R. Young, President & CEO, and Ricardo C. Rodriguez, Senior VP, CFO and Treasurer, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the Seaport Research Partners Aspen Aerogels Institutional Meetings, to be held online (virtual) on Wednesday May 11, 2022.

Messrs. Young and Rodriguez will also participate in a Fireside Chat to be moderated by Tom Curran, CFA, Seaport Research Partners' Senior Analyst, OFS and Sustainable Energy Technology.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management or attending the Fireside Chat, please contact your Seaport Research Partners representative.

B. Riley 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference / May 25 , 2022 ( Beverly Hills, CA )

Donald R. Young, President & CEO, and Ricardo C. Rodriguez, Senior VP, CFO and Treasurer, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the B. Riley 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference, to be held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel (Beverly Hills, CA), on Wednesday May 25, 2022.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management, please contact your B. Riley representative.

CITI Lithium Battery Day / May 26, 2022 (Virtual Event)

Donald R. Young, President & CEO, and Ricardo C. Rodriguez, Senior VP, CFO and Treasurer, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the CITI Lithium Battery Day, to be held online (virtual) on Thursday May 26, 2022.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management, please contact your CITI representative.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability. The company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThin® products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle market. The company's carbon aerogel program seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of electric vehicles. Aspen's Spaceloft® products provide building owners with industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety. The company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its Aerogel Technology Platform™ into additional high-value markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facilities. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Aspen Aerogels, Inc.