Nature's Sunshine Honored with Three American Business Awards®

The Stevie Awards recognize the company's ongoing transformation and consumer focus

LEHI, Utah, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Sunshine, a leading natural health and wellness company, earned three Stevie® Awards in the 20th Annual American Business Awards®. These awards recognize and validate the company's transformational journey, which began in 2020 with the launch of a comprehensive rebranding, an industry-leading approach to the business model and an enhanced focus on building consumer relationships.

Nature's Sunshine (PRNewsfoto/Nature’s Sunshine Products) (PRNewswire)

Nature's Sunshine was recognized with the following awards:

Gold Award for Marketing Campaign of the Year – Health, Fitness & Wellness

Silver Award for Company of the Year – Health Products and Services

Silver Award for Brand Renovation of the Year

"We are both honored and excited to be recognized by the American Business Awards as we continue to transform our business," said Terrence Moorehead, President and Chief Executive Officer. "These Stevie Awards stand as a testament to our strategies and the remarkable efforts and accomplishments of our team as we work to reimagine our business and share the healing power of nature with the world."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Nature's Sunshine was nominated in multiple categories across the Health Products and Services industry.

"Winning three Stevie Awards, including a Silver Stevie Award as Company of the Year is a tremendous accomplishment," said Tracee Comstock, Vice President of Human Resources. "It really speaks to the commitment of our employees, our leadership team and the strategies we've put in place to help us become a force of nature in the health and wellness industry."

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale.

"We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Nature's Sunshine

Nature's Sunshine Products (NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures its products at its state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

