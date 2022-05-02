Rinnai Names New Executive Hires for North American Region

New Leadership Appointed to Lead Information Technology, Quality Assurance and Finance

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rinnai America Corporation, manufacturer of the number-one selling brand of tankless gas water heaters in North America, recently announced the appointment of three senior positions in efforts to drive growth and strengthen its vertical segments. Bernard Beyer joins as Vice President of Information Technology; Sean Boyer joins as Vice President of Quality Assurance; and Buster Kennett joins as Vice President of Finance.

"As we look to expand Rinnai's global footprint, our North American region promises to serve as a critical growth engine for the company," said Frank Windsor, President, North America. "As such, it is imperative to have a strong management team in place to achieve our brand promise of Creating a healthier way of living and to realize the company's full potential in the market."

Bernard Beyer, Vice President of Information Technology is a transformative leader with a broad range of experience in large, complex organizations. Most recently, he was Assistant Chief Information Officer and Director of Information Technology at Butterball LLC, leading a team of business analysts and developers to support the largest U.S. producer of turkey products. He also worked closely with Butterball's executive leadership team to identify business process improvement opportunities and implement strategic initiatives. At Rinnai, Bernard will lead the expansion of the company's IT infrastructure, application landscape and data security.

Sean Boyer, Vice President of Quality Assurance, brings Rinnai an impressive record of leading premier global organizations in various industries. His prior position was with LG Electronics as the Senior Director of Operations, where he catapulted LG's sales growth and expanded its online presence and user engagement. He was also a member of the executive management team that shaped and implemented high-priority programs to align with LG's overall business strategy. Sean will bring his expertise to Rinnai, directing world-class delivery of all customer-facing, pre-and post-sales support activities through employees in customer care, technical support, field service, technical training and quality assurance.

Buster Kennett, Vice President of Finance, has many years of finance and business transformation experience driving sustainable growth and profitability in manufacturing, logistics and branded consumer products. Having worked as CFO of CHEP, the world's largest pallet supplier, and prior to this, as CFO of Sara Lee's global coffee business, he delivered significant improvements to both forecasting and cash delivery, while maintaining a clear focus on technology to drive simplification and standardization of processes and systems. Buster will leverage his external experience to help Rinnai's finance across the business, accelerating growth to achieve the company's long-term goals.

