American College of Education Celebrates Teachers with Full Scholarships

Both opportunities are in partnership with Teachers' Treasures and Crayons to Computers

INDIANAPOLIS, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to honor educators during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 2nd through May 6th, American College of Education (ACE) unveiled two full scholarships for master's degrees in partnership with two charitable organizations, Teachers' Treasures and Crayons to Computers today. The recipients of the scholarships will be selected by each organization respectively.

"We are proud to offer two outstanding educators this scholarship to ACE," said Dr. Shawntel Landry, President of ACE. "Our partners at Teachers' Treasures and Crayons to Computers are helping transform and support the future of education."

Each scholarship covers all tuition, a savings of up to $10,500. With up to nineteen education master's programs to choose from, there are options for teachers at various stages in their careers who aspire to advance. ACE education programs are created by teachers for teachers through a flexible, fully online format with the schedule of a busy educator in mind.

Both scholarships are based on ACE's commitment to build educators nationwide through its programs and partnering with Teachers' Treasures and Crayons to Computers, two nonprofit organizations who prioritize supporting teachers.

"You can find no better partner than American College of Education. The leadership and partnership ACE offers allows us to do more for more teachers," said Margaret Sheehan, Executive Director of Teachers' Treasures.

Barbara Wilson, Director of Development for Crayons to Computers added, "By partnering with us, American College of Education enables Crayons to level the playing field in the classroom by ensuring that teachers can provide their students in need the tools to succeed in school."

About American College of Education

American College of Education is an accredited, 100% online university specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, American College of Education offers more than 70 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, master's or bachelor's degree, along with micro-credentials and graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, American College of Education is a Certified B Corporation. Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

