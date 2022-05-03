Community Drive by Denver Companies to Send Medical Supplies to Ukraine Is an Amazing Success

Urgent Care Solutions COO also donates $20,000 to the relief effort.

DENVER, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the critical need for medical supplies in Ukraine following the invasion by Russia, Denver-area residents have responded in a big way.

Darius and Shay Kerman partnered with Project C.U.R.E. to collect and send much-needed medical supplies to Ukraine. The two Denver-based organizations, Urgent Care Solutions dba AFC Urgent Care and Project CURE, collected medical supplies at each of the AFC Urgent Care locations in Denver and Aurora.

"The response from our patients and the Denver community has been overwhelming," said Shay Kerman, COO of Urgent Care Solutions. "Thank you."

"Based on the response and the compassion to this humanitarian effort shown by people in the Denver area, I am also pleased to announce that we are donating an additional $20,000 to the team at Project C.U.R.E.," said Kerman. "This will help increase what we can send and underwrite some of the costs of shipping and delivering these essential goods to Ukraine.

The need for critical medical supplies has also been exacerbated by attacks on hospitals and health facilities. The situation in Ukraine remains dire. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 43 hospitals and health facilities have been attacked causing a severe shortage of life-saving medicine and supplies.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has verified more than 5,000 civilian deaths and injuries as of April 19, 2022, but warns the actual numbers are likely much larger. More than two million residents have been displaced inside Ukraine in addition to another three million that have already fled the country.

Donated supplies travel by ship or plane to Europe. Shipments often arrive in Poland, where partner organizations drive the medical supplies across the border into Ukraine to deliver them to operating medical facilities and government agencies for help. Some of the return flights have also provided transportation for orphaned Ukrainian children and caregivers to ensure their safety.

Denver area residents can continue to support the relief efforts by donating to the Project C.U.R.E. relief efforts on the organization's website .

About Urgent Care Solutions

Urgent Care Solutions dba AFC Urgent Care has 10 locations serving more than 150,000 patients each year in Denver and Aurora, Colorado. AFC Urgent Care provides fast and comprehensive medical care with short wait times and reasonable rates.

Urgent Care Solutions has previously partnered with Project C.U.R.E. in 2021 to deliver medical supplies to rural African villages in the wake of COVID.

About Project C.U.R.E.

Based in Centennial, Colorado, Project C.U.R.E. is the world's largest distributor of donated medical equipment and supplies. They deliver these supplies to resource-limited communities worldwide in more than 135 countries.

