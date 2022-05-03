In this new dedicated social emotional learning (SEL) series, parents, educators, and kids are able to identify, process, and celebrate their emotions in an uplifting way.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, children's mental health was in crisis, with the past few years exacerbating those concerns. With an increased need for mental health resources at home and in the classroom, GoNoodle has partnered with On Our Sleeves®, the movement for children's mental health, to launch the company's first property dedicated solely to social emotional learning (SEL) content: The Mooderators.

Meet the Mooderators (PRNewswire)

GoNoodle Partners With On Our Sleeves®, To Introduce New Series, The Mooderators

In this new six-part series, kids are introduced to peer-aged hosts, Skylar and Clara. The characters meet kids where they are emotionally, and offer the chance for everyone to express themselves in an inviting and uplifting way. The series covers six primary emotions; sadness, excitement, caring, gratitude, anger, and worry, to help kids and their grown-ups with inviting and age-appropriate exercises informed by leading clinical research on the matter. Every aspect of The Mooderators was carefully crafted from an evidence-informed lens, through a partnership of GoNoodle's Content and Development team and pediatric psychologists from On Our Sleeves.

"We're guiding kids on a journey of understanding their emotions in a way we've never done before," says GoNoodle's CEO, KC Estenson. "We saw a need for purpose-built content that actively and intentionally creates a safe space for kids to learn that it's okay to share how they're feeling. We wanted characters to not just help kids identify their emotions, but also equip them with tools to process them. The Mooderators are GoNoodle's loving guides through the complexity and power of emotion in our lives."

GoNoodle and On Our Sleeves made the conscious effort to launch during Mental Health Awareness Month as a way to provide resources for teachers and parents as they support the emotional wellbeing of their children. Alongside each episode, supportive social-emotional activities and detailed curriculum guides will be available to help children practice the skills presented at home or in the classroom.

"Children's mental health was a growing concern across the country before the pandemic, and the past two years has only continued to heighten concerns for many parents and teachers," says Ariana Hoet, PhD, clinical director for On Our Sleeves and pediatric psychologist at Nationwide Children's Hospital. "It's never been more important to normalize and encourage children to talk about their thoughts and feelings, and one way we can accomplish that is by connecting with kids in innovative, engaging, and meaningful ways. The Mooderators will help do just that through social-emotional learning in the classroom and at home to help kids better understand and process their thoughts, feelings, and emotions necessary for their healthy growth and development. We are so appreciative of GoNoodle for taking on this important subject."

GoNoodle tapped into noteworthy Director, Molly Schiot, whose impressive body of work includes music videos for major artists including Mark Ronson and The Raveonettes, commercials for well-known brands like Levi's and Converse, and a collection of short films, to bring the creative vision to life.

"It was a huge priority to incorporate new creative voices and perspectives into the GoNoodle Universe with this project. We're thrilled to present a series that elevates our already inclusive and supportive content ethos," says Calli Dollinger, Senior Producer, Content and Development, at GoNoodle. "Director, Molly Schiot, and Illustrator/Motion Editor, Lessa Millet, were both crucial in bringing a fresh perspective to the concept. We were lucky enough to work with so many other amazing creatives, including Spike Lee's go-to choreographer, Jasmine Albuquerque. Everyone involved in bringing this concept to life shared a united belief that championing joy in the lives of kids, teachers, and families is imperative now, more than ever."

Weekly in May, one new episode will be released for four weeks with the additional two episodes premiering in the 2022 back-to-school season. All episodes, activities and blogs can be found in the All the Feels channel on GoNoodle, with additional detailed curriculum guides available at OnOurSleeves.org/Mooderators. Be sure to follow GoNoodle on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn for daily updates and all the latest news.

About GoNoodle:

GoNoodle is a media and technology company committed to creating joy, health, and self-discovery in elementary-aged kids (and the adults in their lives). We make videos and games that get kids up and moving and developing their wellness, mental health, equanimity, and resilience. GoNoodle is in millions of homes and more than 90% of U.S. public and private elementary schools. Kids love it because it's fun. Teachers love it because it engages students and reinforces curriculum. Parents love it because it's meant to fuel their kids and bring them closer. To learn more, visit GoNoodle.com.

On Our Sleeves

onoursleevesmedia@nationwidechildrens.org

About On Our Sleeves:

Children don't wear their thoughts on their sleeves. With 1 in 5 children living with a significant mental health concern and half of all lifetime mental health concerns starting by age 14, we need to give them a voice. On Our Sleeves®, powered by behavioral health experts at Nationwide Children's Hospital and collaborating partners, aims to provide every community in America with free resources necessary for breaking child mental health stigmas and educating families and advocates, because no child or family should struggle alone. Since the inception of On Our Sleeves in 2018, more than 3 million people in every state have interacted with the movement's free pediatric mental health educational resources at OnOurSleeves.org.

