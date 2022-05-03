Hannah Cutt releases first EP, NIGHTMARES

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock-pop musician Hannah Cutt has released her first EP, Nightmares, alongside the music video for her single, "Gets Me Off."

NIGHTMARES Cover Art (PRNewswire)

"Hannah fearlessly tears her soul open exposing a darkness so many of us fight to hide." –Officially Rocks

Cutt's work is largely driven by her decision to get sober 5 years ago, at just 23–and by the demons that she dealt with once her addiction was under control, and she was left only with herself. Produced by Grammy Award winner Scott Storch, the songs range from bold, haunting explorations of addiction to the dark humor that Cutt found in recovery. Cutt describes her music as "pure catharsis," and the EP is an ode to finding new life through music.

Nightmares includes four tracks: "Messy," "Kind of a Bitch," "Gets Me Off," and "Fallen Fool."

"Dark, lyrically strong and shockingly raw but always maintains the catchy pocket necessary for a strong pop record." –Hype Magazine

The EP was released alongside the music video for "Gets Me Off." The video, directed by Drew Russ, portrays Cutt's experience of addiction through the intimate lens of the character's apartment, and scenes of her performing confidently in a bathtub contrast with images of her on the floor of the bathroom, asking herself, "Why do I keep doing this to myself?" Cutt wrote the song when she was first getting sober, she says, "when I realized my life had become a vicious cycle of partying, drinking and then stopping. What 'gets me off' in the song is the remorse and excessive self shame that I put myself through after picking up again." The song's bold presentation makes clear the universality of Hannah's struggle, and the insidious layers of addiction.

"This video checks all the boxes: superior sound, great song, sexy and bold… The raw, unashamed, brutally honest lyrics are what really got me. Hannah fearlessly tears her soul open exposing a darkness so many of us fight to hide." –Officially Rocks

Cutt has performed at iconic LA venues like the Viper Room, Whisky a Go Go, the Troubadour, the Mint, and more.

