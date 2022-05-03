Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results and a Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

"Our sales increased nearly 17% over last year's strong first quarter, posting our seventh consecutive record quarter."

Net sales for the first quarter of 2022 were $322.8 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $276.6 million during the comparable quarter in 2021. Earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2022 were $20.6 million or 91 cents per diluted share, compared to $22.2 million or 97 cents per diluted share in the first quarter of 2021. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2022 were $20.6 million or 92 cents per diluted share, compared to $22.2 million or 97 cents per diluted share in the first quarter of 2021.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "We are quite pleased with our first quarter results. Our sales increased nearly 17% over last year's strong first quarter, posting our seventh consecutive record quarter, with solid performance in both divisions.

"By division, Engine Management sales were up nearly 13% in the quarter, driven by sales from acquisitions made during 2021, along with solid customer demand, price increase benefits, and phase-in of business wins.

"Turning to Temperature Control, the robust year-end demand from 2021 has continued as sales in the quarter grew 30% year over year. This strong performance was due to a combination of strong pre-season orders, ongoing customer replenishment, and new business wins in winter-related categories.

"Looking at profitability, consolidated operating margins were in line with expectations, finishing at 8.3% in the first quarter, down from 10.6% in the first quarter of 2021. Our lower operating income was mainly the result of lower gross margins in both divisions, partly offset by continued improvement in operating costs, which were down to 19.5% of net sales in the quarter.

"As we've noted before, last year's gross margin enjoyed many non-recurring benefits from reopening after COVID, while this year was impacted by inflationary headwinds and elevated supply chain costs. While we were successful in passing through some of these higher costs, we anticipate more pricing actions to be taken in 2022 to match our elevated expenses during this volatile inflationary environment. We expect our consolidated gross margin will be in the range of 28-29% for the full year after taking into account more normalized production levels, pricing to offset inflation, as well as a mix shift to higher sales in our specialized non-aftermarket channels.

"These specialized business channels, which focus on custom-engineered products for niche end markets such as medium and heavy-duty vehicles, construction and agricultural equipment, power sports, and others, represented 23% of our revenue in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 17% the prior year, with most of the growth related to our recent acquisitions. As we have stated in the past, we are quite excited about this business as it brings new customers, products and geographies and is highly complementary to our core aftermarket business.

"As we seek to improve our transparency related to sustainability, we are pleased to have recently published our 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability report. In it, we announced our ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and introduced specific reduction targets related to our scope 1 and scope 2 emissions, along with many other first-time environmental and diversity disclosures.

"Our strong operating results have allowed us to continue to return value to our shareholders. The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 27 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on June 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on May 16, 2022. Furthermore, we repurchased shares of our common stock in the amount of $6.9 million in the quarter, with $22.8 million remaining under our current share repurchase authorization.

"In closing, we are pleased with our momentum as we exit the first quarter, and remain cautiously optimistic for the balance of the year. We understand that there are various headwinds including ongoing inflation, increased borrowing costs, supply chain disruption, and an eventual normalization of demand. Still, the industry is one of resiliency, with many favorable trends such as an aging fleet, constrained new car availability, and rebounding miles driven. Finally, thanks to our people, our position in the industry has never been stronger."

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations



























(In thousands, except per share amounts)











































THREE MONTHS ENDED





MARCH 31,





2022



2021





(Unaudited)

NET SALES

$ 322,831



$ 276,553















COST OF SALES

232,991



192,769















GROSS PROFIT

89,840



83,784















SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

62,884



54,460

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

41



-















OPERATING INCOME

26,915



29,324















OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET

1,449



635















INTEREST EXPENSE

805



209















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

27,559



29,750















PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

7,005



7,586















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

20,554



22,164















LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(1,116)



(1,164)















NET EARNINGS

19,438



21,000















NET EARNINGS (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST (8)



-















NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)

$ 19,446



$ 21,000





























NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP











EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 20,562



$ 22,164

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(1,116)



(1,164)

TOTAL

$ 19,446



$ 21,000















NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP











BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.94



$ 0.99

DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.06)



(0.05)

NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$ 0.88



$ 0.94





























DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.91



$ 0.97

DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.04)



(0.05)

NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$ 0.87



$ 0.92





























WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

21,978,507



22,317,959

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

22,477,819



22,765,508















(a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.













STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Segment Revenues and Operating Income













(In thousands)





























THREE MONTHS ENDED





MARCH 31,





2022



2021





(Unaudited)

Revenues











Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety











Related System Products

$ 200,354



$ 173,666

Wire and Cable

38,903



38,352

Engine Management

239,257



212,018















Compressors

43,277



33,374

Other Climate Control Parts

38,044



29,099

Temperature Control

81,321



62,473















All Other

2,253



2,062

Revenues

$ 322,831



$ 276,553















Gross Margin











Engine Management

$ 65,535 27.4%

$ 65,070 30.7% Temperature Control

19,986 24.6%

15,995 25.6% All Other

4,319



2,719

Gross Margin

$ 89,840 27.8%

$ 83,784 30.3%













Selling, General & Administrative











Engine Management

$ 38,778 16.2%

$ 33,956 16.0% Temperature Control

14,768 18.2%

12,403 19.9% All Other

9,338



8,101

Selling, General & Administrative

$ 62,884 19.5%

$ 54,460 19.7%



























Operating Income











Engine Management

$ 26,757 11.2%

$ 31,114 14.7% Temperature Control

5,218 6.4%

3,592 5.7% All Other

(5,019)



(5,382)

Subtotal

26,956 8.3%

29,324 10.6% Restructuring & Integration

(41) 0.0%

- 0.0% Operating Income

$ 26,915 8.3%

$ 29,324 10.6%

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures











































(In thousands, except per share amounts)























THREE MONTHS ENDED















MARCH 31,















2022

2021















(Unaudited)











EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP









































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 20,562

$ 22,164

































RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

41

-











INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(11)

-











NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 20,592

$ 22,164























































DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP









































GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.91

$ 0.97

































RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

0.01

-











INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

-

-

































NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.92

$ 0.97























































OPERATING INCOME









































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 26,915

$ 29,324

































RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

41

-

LAST TWELVE MONTHS ENDED















MARCH 31,



NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 26,956

$ 29,324

2022

2021















(Unaudited)



EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS









































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$ 27,559

$ 29,750

$ 128,274

$ 124,203

























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

6,952

6,514

27,681

26,298



INTEREST EXPENSE

805

209

2,624

1,664



EBITDA

35,316

36,473

158,579

152,165

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

41

-

433

259



ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

-

-

1,711

-



INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT

-

-

-

2,600



SPECIAL ITEMS

41

-

2,144

2,859

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 35,357

$ 36,473

$ 160,723

$ 155,024





MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets













(In thousands)





























March 31,

December 31,







2022

2021







(Unaudited)





















ASSETS













CASH

$ 19,999

$ 21,755

















ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

231,963

186,774



ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES

6,660

6,170



ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

225,303

180,604

















INVENTORIES

534,421

468,755



UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

22,221

22,268



OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

17,471

17,823

















TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

819,415

711,205

















PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

102,984

102,786



OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

42,116

40,469



GOODWILL

131,538

131,652



OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

104,344

106,234



DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

35,964

36,126



INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

45,518

44,087



OTHER ASSETS

28,530

25,402

















TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,310,409

$ 1,197,961































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























NOTES PAYABLE

$ 245,450

$ 125,298



CURRENT PORTION OF OTHER DEBT

3,235

3,117



ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

139,392

137,167



ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

46,085

42,412



ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

23,513

23,663



ACCRUED REBATES

42,606

42,472



PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS

31,972

45,058



SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

45,875

57,182

















TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

578,128

476,369

















OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT

-

21



NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY

32,281

31,206



ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

51,909

52,698



OTHER LIABILITIES

25,178

25,040

















TOTAL LIABILITIES

687,496

585,334

















TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

611,871

601,580



NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

11,042

11,047



TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

622,913

612,627

















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,310,409

$ 1,197,961





STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows













(In thousands)























THREE MONTHS ENDED



MARCH 31,



2022



2021



(Unaudited)













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





















NET EARNINGS $ 19,438



$ 21,000

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH









USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION 6,952



6,514

OTHER 4,374



4,475

CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:









ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE (44,706)



23,533

INVENTORY (67,662)



(46,255)

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE 1,942



8,419

PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS 2,171



3,753

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES (21,226)



(29,549)

OTHER (5,245)



(3,288)

NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (103,962)



(11,398)

























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





















ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES -



(2,081)

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (6,449)



(4,966)

OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES -



2

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (6,449)



(7,045)

























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





















NET CHANGE IN DEBT 120,340



32,408

PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK (6,517)



(11,096)

DIVIDENDS PAID (5,935)



(5,588)

OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES 444



373

NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 108,332



16,097

























EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 323



(42)

NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (1,756)



(2,388)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period 21,755



19,488

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period $ 19,999



$ 17,100

