ADAM Expands Board and Membership

Jane Street Capital welcomed onto the Board of Directors, Crowe LLP and Solidus Labs join ADAM's roster

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Digital Asset Markets ("ADAM" or "the Association") today announced that trading firm Jane Street Capital ("Jane Street") has joined its board, and that accounting, consulting and technology firm Crowe LLP and crypto-native trade surveillance and risk monitoring provider Solidus Labs have joined ADAM's member roster.

Expanded Membership

ADAM's new leadership and expanded membership builds on its February 2022 announcement detailing ADAM's goal to grow its diverse membership and forge new strategic partnerships. Further it provides the Association with new expertise to continue its standards-setting mission for the digital asset market.

ADAM is the industry's leading standard-setting and self-regulatory association, seeking to build a stronger and more efficient digital asset marketplace. With a broad-based membership structure modeled after a self-regulatory organization, every member of the association agrees to adhere to the ADAM Code of Conduct—a set of global principles that promote integrity, fairness, and order in digital asset markets; complements existing regulation; and is widely accepted as the global market standard.

"I am incredibly proud to announce our new members. Each firm will bring strategic expertise to advance and expand the ADAM mission and its Code of Conduct," said ADAM CEO Michelle Bond. "This will result in new workstreams, each of which I am excited to collaborate with our members on as the industry seeks to advance its regulatory framework."

"Jane Street is glad to join ADAM's members in advancing fair, orderly, and efficient markets in digital assets," said Mina Nguyen of Jane Street. "During this critical time for the ecosystem, we're looking forward to working with other industry-leading firms to help shape robust principles of market conduct and activity."

"At Crowe, we're excited to be the first accounting, consulting and technology firm to join ADAM. There is a real opportunity to be thoughtful leaders in the ongoing dialogue on tax policy, regulatory recommendations, and accounting and business strategy consulting for the digital asset space," said Matthew Schell, Partner at Crowe.

"As the category-definer for crypto and DeFi market surveillance and a leader in market integrity, Solidus Labs is strongly aligned with ADAM's Code of Conduct," said Kathy Kraninger, Solidus Labs' VP for Regulatory Affairs and former Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. "Establishing the right crypto-native market surveillance standards that address the industry's unique needs is critical to enabling safe markets, regulated growth and institutional adoption."

About the Association for Digital Asset Markets (ADAM)

The Association for Digital Asset Markers is a private, non-profit, membership-based association of firms operating in the digital asset markets and is a standards-setting body and self-governing association committed to promoting market integrity and best practices. ADAM works with leading financial firms, entrepreneurs, and regulators to develop industry best practices that facilitate fair and orderly digital asset markets. In this vein, ADAM's objectives are to: (1) protect market participants from fraud and manipulation; (2) provide clear standards for efficient trading, custody, and the clearing and settlement of digital assets; (3) encourage professionalism and ethical conduct by market participants; and (4) increase transparency and provide information to the public and governments about digital asset markets. In furtherance of this, ADAM released a principles-based Code of Conduct in late 2019 that sets certain standards of professional conduct for ADAM members.

ADAM consists of a broad-based industry group that includes a wide variety of market participants, including trading platforms, custodians, investors, asset managers, traders, liquidity providers, brokers, and service providers. ADAM members are firms that are active in digital asset markets or seek to participate in those markets. ADAM members include: Anchorage Digital, N.A.; BitGo; BitOoda; BlockFi; BTIG; CMT Digital; CoinFund; Cumberland; Crowe LLP; Digital Asset Council of Financial Professionals; Dunamis Trading; Eventus Systems; Fireblocks; FTX.com; FTX.us; Galaxy Digital; Genesis; Grayscale; GSR; HRT; Hxro Foundation; Jane Street Capital; Multicoin Capital; Oasis Pro Markets; Parataxis; Paxos; Robinhood Crypto; Sarson Funds; Solidus Capital; Solidus Labs; Symbiont; Symphony; WisdomTree; and XBTO. ADAM law firm partners include Anderson Kill; DLA Piper; DLx Law; Mayer Brown LLP; Morgan Lewis; and McGonigle, P.C..

