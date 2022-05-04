ATI Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Aerospace-driven growth continues, with ongoing focus on ramp readiness to support customers
- Sales of $834.1 million, 9% above fourth quarter 2021 and 20% higher than prior year
- Net income attributable to ATI of $30.9 million, or $0.23 per share
- Repurchased 3.5 million shares of ATI stock for $90 million, averaging $25.57/share
PITTSBURGH, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) reported first quarter 2022 results, with sales of $834.1 million and net income attributable to ATI of $30.9 million, or $0.23 per share. First quarter 2022 results include a $25.1 million partial non-cash loss on the pending sale of the Sheffield, UK operations, which is projected to close in the second quarter of 2022. Results also include $28.7 million (pre-tax) of benefits related to U.S. government-sponsored COVID-19 relief including the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Program and employee retention credits. The company benefited from these subsidies largely for preserving jobs throughout the global pandemic-related economic downturn, to enhance ATI's ability to remain ramp-ready for its customers.
Sequential
Y-O-Y
($ in millions except per share amounts)
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Change
Q1 2021
Change
Sales
$834.1
$765.4
9%
$692.5
20%
Net income (loss) attributable to ATI
$30.9
$(29.8)
NM
$(7.9)
NM
Earnings per share
$0.23
$(0.23)
NM
$(0.06)
NM
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable
$56.7
$33.6
69%
$(7.9)
NM
Adjusted earnings per share*
$0.40
$0.25
60%
$(0.06)
NM
ATI Adjusted EBITDA*
$125.0
$94.7
32%
$62.6
100%
Operating Results by Segment
High Performance Materials & Components
($ millions)
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q1 2021
Sales
$341.6
$313.6
$240.9
Segment EBITDA
$68.1
$60.7
$24.6
% of Sales
19.9%
19.4%
10.2%
- HPMC's first quarter 2022 sales increased 9% compared to the fourth quarter 2021 as commercial aerospace sales increased 20%, led by demand for aero engine products, which represented more than 50% of total HPMC sales in the quarter. Sales to energy markets also increased 13% sequentially led by higher export sales to Asia. Sales improved 42% compared to the first quarter 2021, reflecting higher sales across nearly all end markets, led by commercial jet engines.
- HPMC segment EBITDA was $68.1 million, or 19.9% of sales. Results in the first quarter 2022 include $21.9 million of benefits from the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection program and employee retention credits, partially offset by labor and other costs related to ramp readiness. In the first quarter 2022, rapidly rising raw material costs outpaced quarterly index pricing mechanisms for mill product sales, resulting in margin compression compared to prior periods.
Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S)
($ millions)
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q1 2021
Sales
$492.5
$451.8
$451.6
Segment EBITDA
$75.3
$49.2
$49.7
% of Sales
15.3%
10.9%
11.0%
- AA&S first quarter 2022 sales increased 9% compared to both fourth quarter 2021 and the prior year. Compared to the fourth quarter 2021, sales to the aerospace and defense markets increased 29%, while increasing 47% year-over-year, due to significant growth in commercial airframe demand resulting from recent OEM and other share gains. Sales to the energy markets were 3% lower on a sequential basis, with lower project-based oil & gas demand partially offset by higher sales for chemical and hydrocarbon industry applications. Increased sales prices, resulting from higher base prices and elevated raw material pass-through mechanisms, also drove revenue increases compared to both prior periods and help to offset inflationary impacts.
- AA&S segment EBITDA was $75.3 million, or 15.3% of sales. Compared to the prior year periods, results reflect a stronger mix of nickel-alloy mill products as our footprint transformation following the exit of standard stainless sheet products nears completion. Sales of exotic materials from our Specialty Alloys & Components business also drove AA&S segment margin growth. First quarter 2022 segment EBITDA includes $6.8 million of employee retention credits, partially offset by labor and other costs related to ramp readiness.
Corporate Items and Cash
- First quarter 2022 results include a $25.1 million partial non-cash loss on the pending sale of the Sheffield, UK operations, primarily related to its long-lived assets, as required under U.S. GAAP. As previously announced on March 3, 2022, ATI's Board of Directors approved the sale of this business, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, which remain in process. ATI expects to recognize an additional non-cash loss of approximately $110 million when the sale process is completed, primarily relating to a UK defined benefit pension plan and cumulative foreign currency translation losses. The remaining assets and liabilities of this business are classified as held-for-sale as of March 31, 2022.
- The sale of the Pico Rivera, CA operations was completed in the first quarter 2022 as part of the strategy to exit standard stainless products, resulting in a $6.8 million gain.
- Restructuring and other charges were $7.5 million. This included an $8.6 million increase to reserves of the ATI Titanium LLC subsidiary for ongoing litigation related to its indefinitely idled Rowley, UT titanium sponge production facility. First quarter 2022 items also included a credit of $1.1 million to prior restructuring reserves for lower severance-related costs.
- Corporate expenses in the first quarter 2022 were $17.0 million, compared to $14.9 million in the fourth quarter 2021, and $12.2 million for the prior year quarter. Compared to prior periods, expense increases primarily related to business transformation initiatives and incentive compensation programs.
- First quarter 2022 results include a $4.9 million income tax provision, primarily related to our Asian precision rolled strip business. ATI maintains a valuation allowance on its U.S. deferred tax assets and does not expect to pay any significant U.S. federal or state income taxes for the next several years due to net operating loss carryforwards.
- For the first quarter of 2022, cash used in operating activities was $217.2 million, primarily related to higher accounts receivable and inventory balances due to increased operating levels and input costs. Additionally, raw material inventory levels were increased to ensure an adequate supply of inputs given the recent commodity market volatility brought on by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Managed working capital increased to 41.3% of sales. Capital expenditures were $26 million in the first quarter.
- Cash on hand at March 31, 2022 was $316.7 million, and available additional liquidity under the asset-based lending credit facility was approximately $370 million. ATI used $89.9 million to repurchase 3.5 million shares of its common stock, for an average price of $25.57 per share, in the first quarter 2022. Among other impacts, the Company's repurchases are expected to help mitigate dilution from the expected conversion to ATI stock of the 4.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022, which mature on July 1, 2022 at a conversion price of $14.45 per share.
Outlook
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31
December 31
March 31
2022
2021
2021
Sales
$ 834.1
$ 765.4
$ 692.5
Cost of sales
664.7
643.2
606.7
Gross profit
169.4
122.2
85.8
Selling and administrative expenses
75.2
57.8
54.0
Restructuring charges (credits)
(1.1)
(2.8)
—
Loss (gain) on asset sales and sales of businesses, net
18.3
—
—
Operating income
77.0
67.2
31.8
Nonoperating retirement benefit expense
(5.8)
(7.1)
(6.8)
Interest expense, net
(23.6)
(24.7)
(23.4)
Debt extinguishment charge
—
(65.5)
—
Other income (expense), net
(7.5)
0.8
1.5
Income (loss) before income taxes
40.1
(29.3)
3.1
Income tax provision (benefit)
4.9
(4.7)
5.5
Net income (loss)
$ 35.2
$ (24.6)
$ (2.4)
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
4.3
5.2
5.5
Net income (loss) attributable to ATI
$ 30.9
$ (29.8)
$ (7.9)
Basic net income (loss) attributable to ATI per common share
$ 0.24
$ (0.23)
$ (0.06)
Diluted net income (loss) attributable to ATI per common share
$ 0.23
$ (0.23)
$ (0.06)
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated and Subsidiaries
Sales and EBITDA by Business Segment
(Unaudited, dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended
March 31
December 31
March 31
2022
2021
2021
Sales:
High Performance Materials & Components
$ 341.6
$ 313.6
$ 240.9
Advanced Alloys & Solutions
492.5
451.8
451.6
Total external sales
$ 834.1
$ 765.4
$ 692.5
EBITDA:
High Performance Materials & Components
$ 68.1
$ 60.7
$ 24.6
% of Sales
19.9%
19.4%
10.2%
Advanced Alloys & Solutions
75.3
49.2
49.7
% of Sales
15.3%
10.9%
11.0%
Total segment EBITDA
143.4
109.9
74.3
% of Sales
17.2%
14.4%
10.7%
Corporate expenses
(17.0)
(14.9)
(12.2)
Closed operations and other income (expense)
(1.4)
(0.3)
0.5
ATI Adjusted EBITDA
$ 125.0
$ 94.7
$ 62.6
Depreciation & amortization (a)
(35.5)
(35.9)
(36.1)
Interest expense, net
(23.6)
(24.7)
(23.4)
Restructuring and other credits (charges)
(7.5)
2.0
—
Debt extinguishment charge
—
(65.5)
—
Gain (loss) on asset sales and sales of businesses, net
(18.3)
0.1
—
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 40.1
$ (29.3)
$ 3.1
(a) The following is depreciation & amortization by each business segment:
Three Months Ended
March 31
December 31
March 31
2022
2021
2021
High Performance Materials & Components
$ 17.9
$ 18.0
$ 19.6
Advanced Alloys & Solutions
16.2
16.6
15.5
Other
1.4
1.3
1.0
Total depreciation & amortization
$ 35.5
$ 35.9
$ 36.1
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Current period unaudited, dollars in millions)
March 31
December 31
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 316.7
$ 687.7
Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts
558.0
470.0
Short-term contract assets
50.8
53.9
Inventories, net
1,189.0
1,046.3
Current assets held for sale
58.9
—
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
112.3
48.8
Total Current Assets
2,285.7
2,306.7
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,502.6
1,528.5
Goodwill
227.2
227.9
Long-term assets held for sale
26.2
—
Other assets
194.4
222.1
Total Assets
$ 4,236.1
$ 4,285.2
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 396.1
$ 375.5
Short-term contract liabilities
133.3
116.2
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
116.7
131.3
Current liabilities held for sale
17.6
—
Other current liabilities
213.5
233.4
Total Current Liabilities
877.2
856.4
Long-term debt
1,707.4
1,711.6
Accrued postretirement benefits
252.4
258.1
Pension liabilities
402.5
415.4
Long-term liabilities held for sale
1.5
—
Other long-term liabilities
199.4
211.0
Total Liabilities
3,440.4
3,452.5
Total ATI stockholders' equity
658.7
685.6
Noncontrolling interests
137.0
147.1
Total Equity
795.7
832.7
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 4,236.1
$ 4,285.2
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended
March 31
March 31
2022
2021
Operating Activities:
Net income (loss)
$ 35.2
$ (2.4)
Depreciation and amortization
35.5
36.1
Deferred taxes
(1.2)
(0.4)
Net gain from disposal of property, plant and equipment
(0.8)
(1.2)
Loss on sale of business
25.1
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Inventories
(181.3)
(50.8)
Accounts receivable
(108.2)
(78.1)
Accounts payable
35.6
34.1
Retirement benefits
(0.7)
(16.6)
Accrued liabilities and other
(56.4)
11.2
Cash used in operating activities
(217.2)
(68.1)
Investing Activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(26.0)
(26.4)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
0.8
1.4
Other
1.0
(0.1)
Cash used in investing activities
(24.2)
(25.1)
Financing Activities:
Payments on long-term debt and finance leases
(5.0)
(3.0)
Net repayments under credit facilities
(14.6)
(3.3)
Purchase of treasury stock
(89.9)
—
Sale to noncontrolling interests
0.9
—
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests
(16.0)
—
Taxes on share-based compensation and other
(5.0)
(4.7)
Cash used in financing activities
(129.6)
(11.0)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(371.0)
(104.2)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
687.7
645.9
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 316.7
$ 541.7
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated and Subsidiaries
Revenue by Market
(Unaudited, dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended
March 31
December 31
March 31
2022
2021
2021
Market
Aerospace & Defense:
Jet Engines- Commercial
$ 196.6
24%
$ 152.7
20%
$ 106.1
15%
Airframes- Commercial
93.7
11%
78.8
10%
58.2
9%
Defense
76.5
9%
82.9
11%
89.9
13%
Total Aerospace & Defense
$ 366.8
44%
$ 314.4
41%
$ 254.2
37%
Energy:
Oil & Gas
103.1
12%
101.3
13%
82.5
12%
Specialty Energy
56.6
7%
57.0
8%
66.6
10%
Total Energy
159.7
19%
158.3
21%
149.1
22%
Automotive
91.0
11%
67.3
9%
91.5
13%
Construction/Mining
52.0
6%
32.5
4%
42.5
6%
Electronics
51.6
6%
59.7
7%
55.6
8%
Medical
36.2
5%
36.2
5%
29.0
4%
Food Equipment & Appliances
34.0
4%
53.6
7%
35.4
5%
Other
42.8
5%
43.4
6%
35.2
5%
Total
$ 834.1
100%
$ 765.4
100%
$ 692.5
100%
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31
December 31
March 31
2022
2021
2021
Percentage of Total ATI Sales
Nickel-based alloys and specialty alloys
50%
46%
43%
Precision rolled strip products
17%
19%
20%
Precision forgings, castings and components
15%
16%
15%
Titanium and titanium-based alloys
10%
10%
12%
Zirconium and related alloys
8%
9%
10%
Total
100%
100%
100%
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated and Subsidiaries
Computation of Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share Attributable to ATI
(Unaudited, dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31
December 31
March 31
2022
2021
2021
Numerator for Basic net income (loss) per common share -
Net income (loss) attributable to ATI
$ 30.9
$ (29.8)
$ (7.9)
Effect of dilutive securities:
4.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022
1.1
—
—
3.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025
2.9
—
—
Numerator for Diluted net income (loss) per common share -
Net income (loss) attributable to ATI after assumed conversions
$ 34.9
$ (29.8)
$ (7.9)
Denominator for Basic net income (loss) per common share -
Weighted average shares outstanding
126.4
127.2
126.8
Effect of dilutive securities:
Share-based compensation
1.8
—
—
4.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022
5.8
—
—
3.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025
18.8
—
—
Denominator for Diluted net income (loss) per common share -
Adjusted weighted average shares assuming conversions
152.8
127.2
126.8
Basic net income (loss) attributable to ATI per common share
$ 0.24
$ (0.23)
$ (0.06)
Diluted net income (loss) attributable to ATI per common share
$ 0.23
$ (0.23)
$ (0.06)
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited, dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures, used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. For example, we believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because these measures are commonly used to analyze companies on the basis of operating performance, leverage and liquidity. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts to evaluate operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow for management's discretionary use, as they do not consider certain cash requirements such as interest payments, tax payments and capital expenditures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following table provides the calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in the Company's press release dated May 4, 2022:
Three Months Ended
March 31
December 31
Net income (loss) attributable to ATI
$ 30.9
$ (29.8)
Adjustments for special items, pre-tax:
Restructuring and other charges (credits) (a)
7.5
(2.0)
Loss (gain) on asset sales and sales of businesses, net (b)
18.3
(0.1)
Debt extinguishment charge (c)
—
65.5
Total pre-tax adjustments
25.8
63.4
Income tax on pre-tax adjustments for special items
—
—
Net income attributable to ATI excluding special items
$ 56.7
$ 33.6
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Reported
Adjusted
Reported
Adjusted
Numerator for Basic net income (loss) per common share -
Net income (loss) attributable to ATI
$ 30.9
$ 56.7
$ (29.8)
$ 33.6
Effect of dilutive securities
4.0
4.0
—
4.0
Numerator for Diluted net income (loss) per common share -
Net income (loss) attributable to ATI after assumed conversions
$ 34.9
$ 60.7
$ (29.8)
$ 37.6
Denominator for Basic net income (loss) per common share -
Weighted average shares outstanding
126.4
126.4
127.2
127.2
Effect of dilutive securities
26.4
26.4
—
25.5
Denominator for Diluted net income (loss) per common share -
Adjusted weighted average shares assuming conversions
152.8
152.8
127.2
152.7
Diluted net income (loss) attributable to ATI per common share
$ 0.23
$ 0.40
$ (0.23)
$ 0.25
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
Three Months Ended
March 31
December 31
March 31
Net income (loss) attributable to ATI
$ 30.9
$ (29.8)
$ (7.9)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
4.3
5.2
5.5
Net income (loss)
35.2
(24.6)
(2.4)
(+) Depreciation and Amortization
35.5
35.9
36.1
(+) Interest Expense
23.6
24.7
23.4
(+/-) Income Tax Provision (Benefit)
4.9
(4.7)
5.5
(+/-) Restructuring and other charges (credits) (a)
7.5
(2.0)
—
(+/-) Loss (gain) on asset sales and sales of businesses, net (b)
18.3
(0.1)
—
(+) Debt extinguishment charge (c)
—
65.5
—
ATI Adjusted EBITDA
$ 125.0
$ 94.7
$ 62.6
Corporate expenses
17.0
14.9
12.2
Closed operations and other expense (income)
1.4
0.3
(0.5)
Total segment EBITDA
$ 143.4
$ 109.9
$ 74.3
(a) First quarter 2022 includes an $8.6 million pre-tax litigation reserve for the case of US Magnesium, LLC v. ATI Titanium LLC, a subsidiary of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, partially offset by a $1.1 million pre-tax credit for restructuring charges, primarily related to lowered severance-related reserves based on changes in planned operating rates and revised workforce reduction estimates. Fourth quarter 2021 results include $2.0 million of pre-tax net credits for restructuring charges, primarily related to lowered severance-related reserves based on changes in planned operating rates and revised workforce reduction estimates.
(b) First quarter 2022 includes a $25.1 million pre-tax partial loss on the sale of our Sheffield, UK operations, which remains subject to UK government approval under the National Security and Investment Act 2021, and a $6.8 million pre-tax gain on the sale of our small Pico Rivera, CA operations as part of the strategy to exit standard stainless products. Fourth quarter 2021 results include a $0.1 million pre-tax gain on the sale of its Flowform Products business, which uses flowforming process technologies to produce thin-walled components in net or near-net shapes across multiple alloy systems for use in the aerospace & defense and energy markets.
(c) Fourth quarter 2021 results include a $65.5 million pre-tax debt extinguishment charge for the redemption of the $500 million, 5.875% Notes due 2023.
Managed Working Capital
As part of managing the performance of our business, we focus on controlling Managed Working Capital, which we define as gross accounts receivable, short-term contract assets and gross inventories, less accounts payable and short-term contract liabilities. We exclude the effects of inventory valuation reserves and reserves for uncollectible accounts receivable when computing this non-GAAP performance measure, which is not intended to replace Working Capital or to be used as a measure of liquidity. We assess Managed Working Capital performance as a percentage of the prior three months annualized sales to evaluate the asset intensity of our business. The March 31, 2022 amounts included managed working capital balances held for sale for our Sheffield, UK operations.
March 31
December 31
2022
2021
Accounts receivable
$ 558.0
$ 470.0
Short-term contract assets
50.8
53.9
Inventory
1,189.0
1,046.3
Accounts payable
(396.1)
(375.5)
Short-term contract liabilities
(133.3)
(116.2)
Subtotal
1,268.4
1,078.5
Allowance for doubtful accounts
4.0
3.8
Inventory reserves
63.0
65.4
Net managed working capital held for sale
41.9
—
Managed working capital
$ 1,377.3
$ 1,147.7
Annualized prior 3 months sales
$ 3,336.4
$ 3,061.5
Managed working capital as a
% of annualized sales
41.3%
37.5%
Change in managed working capital:
Year-to-date 2022
$ 229.6
