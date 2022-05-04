CRESCENT FOODS ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MEIJER STORES

Meets strong demand for chicken products amidst supply chain challenges

CHICAGO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's foremost American pioneer in premium, Halal hand-cut meat and poultry products, Crescent Foods, announced a strategic partnership with Midwest-based retailer, Meijer. Offering a robust line of chicken products in more than 258 stores throughout Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Wisconsin, products are now available in-store. Crescent Foods is well-poised to meet demand for all conscientious consumers—in addition to those seeking premium Halal hand-cut products, for which demand continues to grow. Premium attributes of Crescent Foods' fresh chicken products include no antibiotics ever, vegetable- and grain-based diet (no animal byproducts), adherence to strict animal welfare standards, all natural, and no artificial ingredients or preservatives.

Crescent Foods logo (PRNewsfoto/Crescent Foods) (PRNewswire)

Crescent Foods' Halal hand-cut chicken products are now available at Meijer stores, just in time for grilling season.

"Today, the lingering effects of the pandemic are still felt as labor and other challenges impact availability for specific chicken items. This has created a perfect storm as high demand grilling season gets underway for America's favorite protein," said Huthyfah Abed, executive national sales director for Crescent Foods. "We are pleased to offer popular products for the grill, and for all Americans who seek chicken raised and processed with care, including those seeking Halal hand-cut standards," added Abed.

Crescent Foods' popular chicken selections found at Meijer include boneless skinless chicken breasts, thin-sliced chicken breasts, tenders, boneless skinless thighs, and drumsticks. All items feature a more sustainable, recyclable plastic tray, which emphasizes Crescent Foods' continued commitment to environmental stewardship.

Along with a store locator tool, the company supports retail sales with robust consumer resources such as a vast recipe library for chicken and other animal proteins such as turkey, beef, and lamb, frequent promotions and engagement through numerous social platforms, and the ability to opt-in to receive Crescent Foods' exclusive newsletter.

About Crescent Foods: American Pioneers in Halal Meat for the Last 25 Years. And for the next.

Crescent Foods was founded in 1995 to bring healthy, humanely processed Halal chicken to America's dinner tables. Today, Crescent Foods is the largest provider of premium quality Certified Hand-Cut Halal poultry and meat products across the United States. It prides itself on its ability to offer choice through a variety of meat and poultry cuts, products, and packaging options to retail stores, restaurants, and institutions. Crescent Foods' commitment to the highest Hand-Cut Halal standards, state-of-the-art production processes, use of technology, distribution, product development and service helps the company remain at the industry's forefront in North America and globally.

About Meijer:

Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

