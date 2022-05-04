FUND FOR TEACHERS ANNOUNCES 600+ FELLOWS AWARDED GRANTS FOR SELF-DESIGNED SUMMER FELLOWSHIPS

Now in its 21st year, the national nonprofit surpasses $35 million invested in teacher professional learning & leadership

HOUSTON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Teacher Appreciation Week, non-profit organization Fund for Teachers (FFT) announced the names of the 295 public, private and charter school teachers to receive $1.19 million in grants for self-designed fellowships this summer.

FFT encourages the self-directed professional development of preK-12 educators from across the country and has invested $35 million in more than 9,100 educators to date. The nonprofit is nationally unique in that it gives educators the freedom to explore topics related to specific learning gaps and goals—for themselves, as well as for their students. By pushing beyond their classrooms to pursue experiential learning during the summer, FFT Fellows bring new knowledge and insights back to impact students, colleagues and school communities.

"Fund for Teachers strives to value, not just appreciate, educators," said Karen Eckhoff, FFT executive director. "Value connotes merit, courage and virtue— traits evidenced in our Fellows' grant proposals, then demonstrated on fellowships and, ultimately, applied in the classroom. Now more than ever, it is imperative we validate and invest in this caliber of teachers."

This year, FFT granted summer fellowships to 295 educators from 35 states, including New York, Texas, Ohio, California and Connecticut. These newest grant recipients will be joined by 2020 and 2021 cohorts who deferred their fellowships due to the pandemic. In total, more than 600 teachers will be learning around the world this summer with $2.5 million in Fund for Teachers grants. The 2022 fellowships range from circumventing Iceland with a team of scientists to facilitate students' understanding of geological processes, to attending a conference on fostering safe social and emotional spaces in which student can thrive.

Read the complete list of 2022 grant recipients and their plans here.

