Ulta Beauty and SpotzCity Partner to Support Diverse Businesses

CHICAGO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, Ulta Beauty partnered with SpotzCity, a technology company specializing in diversity, to help supplier diversity certification efforts for 20 companies in order to gain access to government contracts and grants, business partnerships, networking and training resources to ultimately fuel business growth. LGBTQ+ owned Bauie+Rad and woman-owned Obviously were the first two organizations to complete the process and be awarded certification.

"Many companies talk about diversity, equity, and inclusion on their websites, but how many hold themselves accountable to actively create opportunities for diverse-owned businesses like Ulta Beauty?," said SpotzCity partner LaTonya Fourte-Lyles. "We were thrilled to be instrumental in this partnership by guiding Obviously and Bauie+Rad through the rigorous and timely process to certification."

Bauie+Rad is a full-service motion and stills production company headquartered in Los Angeles that helps advertising and editorial clients achieve creative visions. Owner Steve Bauerfeind, whose first job was as production assistant to Steven Spielberg said, "Knowing that some corporations value diversity and want to engage diverse vendors warms my heart, and when our valued client Ulta Beauty mentioned their partnership with SpotzCity, it made me proud to see their proactivity come to life. I'm so happy a company like SpotzCity exists to connect all of these companies."

Obviously, headquartered in New York City, is a full-service influencer marketing agency with its own technology platform that allows brands to create and execute custom influencer strategies. "The WBENC WBE certification is a national badge of honor for a woman-owned business," said Mae Karwowski, founder and CEO, Obviously. "We're excited to receive this official recognition and to continue working with major brands such as Ulta Beauty that ensure its partners are verified as diverse and/or woman-owned."

About SpotzCity

SpotzCity is the go-to place for shoppers who want to search and buy from diverse owned businesses (woman, Black, LatinX, Disabled, Asian, Native American, LGBTQ, Veteran, Arabic). We are an agency that provides strategic solutions to fit the individuality of each member organization while offering a platform for shoppers to search and find diverse and minority-owned companies and products.

In addition to its B2C platform, SpotzCity offers TULIP, an eProcurement software platform dedicated to assisting in building economic impact-based results. MBE & WBE-certified SpotzCity has also created a Mentor Protege Platform that offers diversity consulting & process improvement strategies. To learn more, visit SpotzCity.com

