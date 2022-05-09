Azenta Life Sciences Reports Preliminary Results of Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022, Ended March 31, 2022

Robust customer demand bolstered by operational execution drives strong second quarter results

CHELMSFORD, Mass., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported preliminary financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Summary of Preliminary Results

On February 1, 2022, the Company completed the sale of its Semiconductor Automation business. The related gain on the sale and the results of the Semiconductor Automation business are treated as discontinued operations and reflected in total diluted EPS. Due to the complexities of the financial carve-out of the business from the Company's financial results, the Company expects it will require additional time to finalize its financial statements and intends to file a Form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in order to extend the due date of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 for five days, as permitted by Rule 12b-25 under the Securities Exchange Act. As a result, the financial results presented herein are preliminary.







































Quarter Ended













Dollars in millions, except per share data

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

Change









2022

2021

2021

Prior Qtr.

Prior Yr.





Revenue from Continuing Operations

$ 146

$ 140

$ 130

4 % 12 %



Life Sciences Products

$ 54

$ 50

$ 52

7 % 2 %



Life Sciences Services

$ 92

$ 90

$ 77

2 % 19 %





































Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$ (0.02)

$ 0.04

$ (0.10)

(163) % 75 %



Diluted EPS Total

$ 28.15

$ 0.58

$ 0.32

NM

NM %





































Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

$ 0.14

(2) % (15) %



Adjusted EBITDA Continuing Operations

$ 19

$ 20

$ 24

(2) % (18) %









Management Comments

"We delivered another strong quarter with healthy demand across the portfolio," stated Steve Schwartz, President and CEO. "Even as we faced COVID headwinds in certain regions, the team did a remarkable job to mitigate the impact to the business. We continued to enhance our commercial positioning as Azenta and see a long runway ahead driven by our unique value proposition in strong and fast-growing end markets."

Summary of Preliminary Q2 GAAP Results

Revenue from continuing operations for the second quarter was $146 million , up 12% year over year and up 4% sequentially. Year-over-year organic growth was 12%.

Revenue from Life Sciences Products grew 2% year over year driven by continued strength in automated cryogenic freezers partially offset by lower consumables and instruments revenue, which saw the peak of estimated COVID-related revenue in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. On a sequential basis, revenue was up 7% driven by growth in automated stores and non-COVID related consumables and instruments revenue.

Life Sciences Services revenue was up 19% year over year, with 21% growth in Sample Repository Solutions driven by growth in storage and 18% growth in Genomics Services. On a sequential basis, revenue was up 2% with expansion in both businesses.

Operating loss for the second quarter was $5 million . Gross margin was 48.7% and operating expense of $76 million included approximately $6 million of professional fees in support of M&A initiatives primarily related to the sale.

Diluted EPS from continuing operations was ($0.02) per share. Total diluted EPS of $28.15 includes $28.18 of diluted EPS from discontinued operations.

Summary of Preliminary Q2 Non-GAAP Earnings for Continuing Operations

The Continuing Operations view shown on a non-GAAP basis provides additional performance information by excluding the impact of M&A costs, amortization, restructuring, purchase price accounting, certain tax impacts, and special charges or gains, such as impairment losses.

As referenced above, revenue in the second quarter was $146 million , up 12% year over year, with 2% growth in Life Sciences Products and 19% growth in Life Science Services.

Gross margin of 49.6% was lower by 90 basis points year over year and up 30 basis points sequentially. The gross margin of the Products business was 49.5%, up 310 basis points year over year and up 360 basis points sequentially. The gross margin of the Services business was 49.6%, lower by 360 basis points year over year and down 150 basis points sequentially. Operating income was $10 million and operating margin was 6.7%, down 350 basis points year over year and down 210 basis points sequentially. Operating expense in the quarter was $62 million , up $6 million compared to Q1 2022 and up $10 million year over year. The increases include investments in R&D, sales, and G&A to support growth. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes stock-based compensation, was $19 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.3%, down 90 basis points from the first quarter of 2022 and down 500 basis points year over year.

Diluted EPS for the second quarter was $0.12 , flat compared to the first quarter and down $0.02 versus one year ago.

Cash and Liquidity

The Company completed the sale of its Semiconductor Automation business on February 1, 2022 to Thomas H. Lee Partners for a cash price of $3.0 billion , subject to final working capital and other adjustments. Net cash proceeds from the divestiture are expected to be approximately $2.5 billion excluding estimated taxes payable and other items, such as closing costs. Upon closure of the sale on February 1, 2022 , the Company utilized approximately $50 million of proceeds to extinguish all outstanding debt. The Company also terminated its revolving line of credit, which had no borrowings outstanding.

The Company ended the second fiscal quarter of 2022 with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $3.0 billion . The company has pending taxes due of approximately $450 million related to the gain on the sale, the majority of which is expected to be paid in the fiscal third quarter.

Guidance for Continuing Operations for Third Quarter Fiscal 2022

The Company announced revenue and earnings guidance for continuing operations for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Revenue is expected to be in the range of $140 million to $150 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the third fiscal quarter is expected to be in the range of $0.09 to $0.17. GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations is expected to be in the range of ($0.03) to $0.05.

Conference Call and Webcast

Azenta management will webcast its second quarter earnings conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Azenta's website at https://investors.azenta.com/events, and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay. In addition, you may call 800-926-6194 (US & Canada only) or +1-212-231-2922 for international callers to listen to the live webcast.

Regulation G – Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures

The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. Also, as noted above, the results included in this release are preliminary. In the course of finalizing its quarterly closing and reporting processes and the completing its financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company may identify items that would require the Company to make adjustments, some of which could be material, to the preliminary financial results set forth in this release. Other forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to increase our profitability, our ability to improve or retain our market position, our ability to deliver financial success in the future, and our ability to invest the cash proceeds from the sale of our semiconductor automation business. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the markets we serve, including our supply chain, and on the global economy generally, the volatility of the life sciences industries the Company serves; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; the timing and effectiveness of cost reduction and cost control measures; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; uncertainties in global political and economic conditions, and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, current reports on Form 8-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. As of December 1st, the company changed its name and ticker to Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) from Brooks Automation, Inc, (Nasdaq: BRKS).

Azenta is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

AZENTA INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Sara Silverman

Director of Investor Relations

Azenta Life Sciences

978.262.2635

sara.silverman@azenta.com

Sherry Dinsmore

Azenta Life Sciences

978.262.4301

sherry.dinsmore@azenta.com

AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended







March 31,



March 31,







2022

2021



2022

2021





Revenue





























Products $ 49,449

$ 46,233



$ 95,318

$ 87,695





Services

96,095



83,302





189,878



159,982





Total revenue

145,544



129,535





285,196



247,677





Cost of revenue





























Products

24,952



22,787





49,475



45,580





Services

49,766



48,848





97,852



86,862





Total cost of revenue

74,719



71,635





147,327



132,442





Gross profit

70,825



57,900





137,869



115,235





Operating expenses





























Research and development

6,896



5,236





13,381



10,324





Selling, general and administrative

68,515



61,892





129,226



113,823





Restructuring charges

122



92





296



53





Total operating expenses

75,533



67,220





142,902



124,200





Operating loss

(4,708)



(9,320)





(5,033)



(8,965)





Interest income

3,076



18





3,111



94





Interest expense

(1,555)



(452)





(2,010)



(1,008)





Loss on extinguishment of debt

(632)



—





(632)



—





Other income (expenses), net

(1,170)



108





(2,248)



1,389





Loss before income taxes

(4,989)



(9,646)





(6,812)



(8,490)





Income tax benefit

(3,173)



(2,310)





(7,853)



(3,860)





(Loss) income from continuing operations

(1,816)



(7,336)





1,041



(4,630)





Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

2,117,685



31,084





2,158,147



54,406





Net income $ 2,115,869

$ 23,748



$ 2,159,188

$ 49,776





Basic net income per share:





























(Loss) income from continuing operations $ (0.02)

$ (0.10)



$ 0.01

$ (0.06)





Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

28.25



0.42





28.84



0.73





Basic net income per share $ 28.23

$ 0.32



$ 28.86

$ 0.67





Diluted net income per share:





























(Loss) income from continuing operations $ (0.02)

$ (0.10)



$ 0.01

$ (0.06)





Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

28.18



0.42





28.72



0.73





Diluted net income per share $ 28.15

$ 0.32



$ 28.73

$ 0.67





































Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing net income per share:





























Basic

74,958



74,265





74,823



74,142





Diluted

75,157



74,414





75,145



74,367







































AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)



March 31,

September 30,

2022

2021











Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,936,291

$ 227,427 Marketable securities

816,512



81 Accounts receivable, net

137,578



119,877 Inventories

77,752



60,398 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

74,961



58,198 Current assets held for sale

—



311,385 Total current assets

3,043,094



777,366 Property, plant and equipment, net

150,426



130,719 Long-term marketable securities

260,219



3,598 Long-term deferred tax assets

2,278



10,043 Goodwill

467,746



469,356 Intangible assets, net

170,507



186,534 Other assets

65,239



58,068 Non-current assets held for sale

—



183,828 Total assets $ 4,159,509

$ 1,819,512 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable $ 35,868

$ 42,360 Deferred revenue

30,701



25,724 Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

2,492



2,330 Accrued compensation and benefits

41,707



33,183 Accrued restructuring costs

183



304 Accrued income taxes payable

430,650



8,711 Deferred tax liabilities

2,676



— Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

71,691



103,537 Current liabilities held for sale

—



128,939 Total current liabilities

615,968



345,088 Long-term debt

—



49,677 Long-term tax reserves

2,023



1,973 Long-term deferred tax liabilities

18,429



13,030 Long-term pension liabilities

720



705 Long-term operating lease liabilities

48,698



45,088 Other long-term liabilities

4,790



6,173 Non-current liabilities held for sale

—



32,444 Total liabilities

690,628



494,178 Commitments and contingencies









Stockholders' Equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding

—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 88,445,490 shares issued and 74,983,621 shares outstanding at March 31, 2022, 87,808,922 shares issued and 74,347,053 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021

885



878 Additional paid-in capital

1,970,128



1,976,112 Accumulated other comprehensive income

17,645



19,351 Treasury stock at cost - 13,461,869 shares

(200,956)



(200,956) Accumulated earnings (deficit)

1,681,179



(470,051) Total stockholders' equity

3,468,881



1,325,334 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,159,509

$ 1,819,512

Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.







Quarter Ended



March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021







per diluted





per diluted





per diluted Dollars in thousands, except per share data

$

share

$

share

$

share Net (loss) income from continuing operations

$ (1,816)

$ (0.02)

$ 2,858

$ 0.04

$ (7,336)

$ (0.10) Adjustments:



































Amortization of intangible assets



7,887



0.10



8,046



0.11



9,377



0.13 Restructuring charges



122



0.00



173



0.00



92



0.00 Tariff adjustment



(486)



—









—



5,497



0.07 Merger and acquisition costs



5,589



0.07



3,719



0.05



7,517



0.10 Rebranding and transformation costs



1,297



0.02



619



0.01



—



— Loss on extinguishment of debt



632



0.01



—



—



—



— Tax adjustments (1)



(900)



(0.01)



(4,240)



(0.06)



(2,264)



(0.03) Tax effect of adjustments



(3,580)



(0.05)



(2,265)



(0.03)



(2,672)



(0.04) Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$ 8,745

$ 0.12

$ 8,910

$ 0.12

$ 10,211

$ 0.14 Stock based compensation, pre-tax



5,549



0.07



3,458



0.05



5,734



0.08 Tax rate



15 %

—



15 %

—



15 %

— Stock-based compensation, net of tax



4,717



0.06



2,939



0.04



4,874



0.07 Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations

$ 13,461

$ 0.18

$ 11,850

$ 0.16

$ 15,085

$ 0.20





































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



—



75,157



—



74,866



—



74,367



































Six Months Ended





March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021









per diluted





per diluted Dollars in thousands, except per share data



$

share

$

share Net income (loss) from continuing operations



$ 1,041

$ 0.01

$ (4,630)

$ (0.06) Adjustments:

























Amortization of intangible assets





15,933



0.21



18,287



0.25 Tariff adjustment





(486)



(0.01)



5,497



0.07 Merger and acquisition costs





9,308



0.12



9,708



0.13 Restructuring related charges





296



0.00



53



0.00 Rebranding and transformation costs





1,916



0.03



—



— Loss on extinguishment of debt





632



0.01



—



— Tax adjustments (1)





(4,760)



(0.06)



(863)



(0.01) Tax effect of adjustments





(6,225)



(0.08)



(8,548)



(0.11) Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations



$ 17,655

$ 0.23

$ 19,504

$ 0.26 Stock-based compensation, pre-tax





9,007



0.12



10,569



0.14 Tax rate





15 %

—



15 %

— Stock-based compensation, net of tax





7,656

$ 0.10



8,984



0.12 Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations



$ 25,311

$ 0.34

$ 28,488

$ 0.38



























Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share





—



75,145



—



74,367

(1) Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock compensation windfalls. These benefits are recognized in the period of vesting for US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting. Tax adjustments for the quarter and six months ended March 31, 2022, include a $2.5M increase to expense related to the exclusion of allocations between continuing operations and discontinued operations. This amount is partially offset by the windfall adjustment and the exclusion of a $0.6M charge for the impact of a state tax rate change related to the separation.





































Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31, Dollars in thousands

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021 GAAP net income

$ 2,115,869

$ 43,320

$ 23,748

$ 2,159,188

$ 49,776 Adjustments:





























Less: Income from discontinued operations



(2,117,685)



(40,462)



(31,084)



(2,158,147)



(54,406) Less: Interest income



(3,076)



(35)



(18)



(3,111)



(94) Add: Interest expense



1,555



455



452



2,010



1,008 Add: Income tax benefit



(3,173)



(4,680)



(2,310)



(7,853)



(3,860) Add: Depreciation



5,316



5,208



4,743



10,524



9,560 Add: Amortization of completed technology



1,840



1,773



2,021



3,613



4,026 Add: Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets



6,047



6,272



7,356



12,319



14,261 Loss on extinguishment of debt



632















632





Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

$ 7,325

$ 11,851

$ 4,908

$ 19,175

$ 20,271





































Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31, Dollars in thousands

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

$ 7,325

$ 11,851

$ 4,908

$ 19,175

$ 20,271 Adjustments:





























Add: Stock-based compensation



5,549



3,458



5,734



9,007



10,569 Add: Restructuring charges



122



173



92



296



53 Add: Merger and acquisition costs



5,589



3,719



7,517



9,308



9,708 Add: Tariff adjustment



(486)



—



5,497



(486)



5,497 Rebranding and transformation costs



1,297



619



—



1,916



— Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$ 19,396

$ 19,820

$ 23,748

$ 39,216

$ 46,098











































Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021 GAAP gross profit

$ 70,825

48.7 %

$ 67,044

48.0 %

$ 57,900

44.7 % Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



1,840

1.3





1,773

1.3





2,021

1.6

Tariff adjustment



(486)

(0.3)





—

—





5,497

4.2

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 72,179

49.6 %

$ 68,817

49.3 %

$ 65,418

50.5 %





















































































































Life Sciences Products

Life Sciences Services



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021 GAAP gross profit

$ 26,290

49.0 %

$ 22,690

45.5 %

$ 24,051

45.9 %

$ 44,535

48.4 %

$ 44,354

49.4 %

$ 33,849

43.9 % Adjustments:







































































Amortization of completed technology



267

0.5





203

0.4





280

0.5





1,572

1.7





1,570

1.7





1,741

2.3

Tariff adjustment



—

—





—

—





—

—





(486)

(0.5)





—

—





5,497

7.1

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 26,557

49.5 %

$ 22,894

45.9 %

$ 24,331

46.5 %

$ 45,621

49.6 %

$ 45,924

51.2 %

$ 41,087

53.2 %









































































































Six Months Ended Dollars in thousands

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021 GAAP gross profit

$ 137,869

48.3 %

$ 115,235

46.5 % Adjustments:























Amortization of completed technology



3,613

1.3





4,026

1.6

Tariff adjustment



(486)

(0.2)





5,497

2.2

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 140,996

49.4 %

$ 124,758

50.4 %





















































Life Sciences Products Life Sciences Services



Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Dollars in thousands

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021 GAAP gross profit

$ 48,980

47.3 %

$ 44,576

45.5 % $ 88,902

48.9 %

$ 70,659

47.2 % Adjustments:













































Amortization of completed technology



471

0.5





553

0.6



3,142

1.7





3,473

2.3

Tariff adjustment



—

—





—

—



(486)

(0.3)





5,497

3.7

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 49,451

47.8 %

$ 45,129

46.1 % $ 91,558

50.4 %

$ 79,629

53.2 %



























































































Life Sciences Products

Life Sciences Services



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, Dollars in thousands

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021

2021 GAAP operating profit (loss)

$ 5,021

$ 4,187

$ 6,968

$ 3,770

$ 6,314

$ (1,624) Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



267



203



280



1,572



1,570



1,741 Tariff adjustment



—



—



—



(486)



—



5,497 Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit

$ 5,288

$ 4,390

$ 7,248

$ 4,856

$ 7,884

$ 5,614





























































Total Segments

Corporate

Total



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, Dollars in thousands

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021

2021 GAAP operating profit (loss)

$ 8,791

$ 10,501

$ 5,344

$ (13,499)

$ (10,826)

$ (14,664)

$ (4,708)

$ (325)

$ (9,320) Adjustments:





















































Amortization of completed technology



1,840



1,773



2,021



—



—



—



1,840



1,773



2,021 Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets



—



—



—



6,047



6,272



7,356



6,047



6,272



7,356 Restructuring charges



—



—



—



122



173



92



122



173



92 Tariff adjustment



(486)



—



5,497



—



—



—



(486)



—



5,497 Rebranding and transformation costs



—



—



—



1,297



619



—



1,297



619



— Merger and acquisition costs



—



—



—



5,589



3,719



7,517



5,589



3,719



7,517 Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)

$ 10,145

$ 12,274

$ 12,862

$ (444)

$ (43)

$ 301

$ 9,701

$ 12,231

$ 13,162































Life Sciences Products

Life Sciences Services



Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended Dollars in thousands

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP operating profit

$ 9,208

$ 10,878

$ 10,084

$ 3,572 Adjustments:























Amortization of completed technology



471



553



3,142



3,473 Tariff adjustment



—



—



(486)



5,497 Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit

$ 9,679

$ 11,431

$ 12,740

$ 12,542











































Total Segments

Corporate

Total



Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended Dollars in thousands

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP operating profit (loss)

$ 19,292

$ 14,450

$ (24,325)

$ (23,415)

$ (5,033)

$ (8,965) Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



3,613



4,026



—



—



3,613



4,026 Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets



—



—



12,319



14,261



12,319



14,261 Restructuring charges



—



—



296



53



296



53 Tariff adjustment



(486)



5,497



—



—



(486)



5,497 Rebranding and transformation costs



—









1,916









1,916



— Merger and acquisition costs



—



—



9,308



9,708



9,308



9,708 Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)

$ 22,419

$ 23,973

$ (486)

$ 607

$ 21,933

$ 24,580

