Boardable Provides a One-Stop Shop to Support Board Operations

INDIANAPOLIS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardable , a comprehensive board management platform, has released a new plan that is completely free for use by anyone ready to level up their board experience, Boardable Free . The new offering allows boards and committees to coordinate virtual and hybrid meetings while ensuring everyone has the materials they need all in one place, free of charge.

Organizations across the world have faced a number of unique challenges exacerbated by the health crisis. They have sought alternative solutions for communicating effectively for fundraising and resource mobilization purposes.

According to recent data from Charities Aid Foundation America (CAF), the pandemic accelerated the adoption of new technologies to help improve board meetings, whether virtual, in person or hybrid. More than 73% of nonprofits adopted digital programming , with a success rate of over 62%. Additionally, 71% of respondents identified communication for resource mobilization as the biggest area for improvement within their organizations.

For organizations to thrive in a post-pandemic world, teams benefit from using a single platform equipped with the tools for meeting management: agenda building, document access and distribution, meeting minutes recording, and efficient collaboration. Boardable Free allows organizations no-cost access to:

Unlimited meetings and users.

Boardable Academy for onboarding, which offers video tutorials to help users navigate the Boardable platform. for onboarding, which offers video tutorials to help users navigate the Boardable platform.

Agenda Builder, enabling users to create compelling meeting agendas.

Document Center, a digital repository for safely storing, sharing and organizing (up to ten files).

Spotlight Video, empowering users to highlight important information including agendas, downloadable files and an on-screen chat feature.

Chat, for sharing links, asking questions with less disruption, responding to information and much more.

Mobile app functionality, to access everything from Boardable Free's desktop app on your mobile device.

"With easy access to consolidated technology, board members can bring the right people and information together to engage attendees both virtually and in per son," said Krista Martin , Boardable's VP of Product and Growth. "Regardless of an organization's size, board professionals share similar challenges, like feeling disconnected during hybrid meetings. We designed our board management software to help address small problems before they escalate into larger issues, and empower boards to collaborate and communicate effectively. Consolidated, accessible board management software has the capability to solve boards' problems, regardless of the type of organization."

To access Boardable Free, visit www.boardable.com .

About Boardable:

Boardable is an online board management portal that centralizes communication, document storage, meeting planning, and everything involved with running a board of directors. Founded in 2016 by nonprofit leaders and founders, Boardable has a mission to improve board engagement for nonprofits. Boardable is based in Indianapolis, Indiana. Learn more at www.boardable.com .

