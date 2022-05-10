Firefighters & EMS Fund Releases 2022 Voter Guide, Calls on Citizens to Focus on These 3 Fire-Related Issues

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 is a midterm election year, which means thousands of political races, amendments, and referendums will be on the ballots for citizens to vote on at all levels of government across the US. With Republicans and Democrats struggling for control of the federal government, the political aspect of the election year will take front and center. But it is important to also gauge how candidates and proposed referendums affect your local community and local services like Fire & EMS workers.

Firefighters & EMS Fund has released their 2022 Voter Guide ahead of upcoming local, state, and federal elections. The mission of Firefighters & EMS Fund is to provide a grassroots voice for firefighters across the country in the state and local political process. The grassroots organization publishes a new voter guide every major election cycle to raise awareness on fire and EMS related issues that are most pressing during that particular election.

This year's 2022 Firefighters & EMS Fund Voter Guide focuses on three main issues facing first responders: Personal Protective Equipment, Getting Citizens Involved, and Electing Pro-Fire Board Members locally.

The guide is free to download and highlights the importance of electing the right candidates to local town and city boards, where so much is determined for budgeting and referendum approval.

"We hope that this year's Voter Guide will help educate citizens on what the most pressing issues are and will help them identify the best candidates and policies to support fire & EMS workers across the country," Executive Director Nile Porter said in a statement.

You can download the 2022 Voter Guide for free here: https://www.fireandemsfund.com/2022-voter-guide/

Firefighters and EMS Fund is a national political organization organized under Section 527 of the IRS Tax Code. Contributions are not tax deductible. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.

View original content:

SOURCE Firefighters & EMS Fund