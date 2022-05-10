MPN Research Foundation and Trialjectory Partner to Provide Advanced Clinical Trial Matching Services for Patients in Need

Collaboration Aims to Improve Access to New Blood Cancer Treatments Through Clinical Trials

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MPN Research Foundation (MPNRF) , a global organization driving research to find new and better treatments for myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), a group of rare blood cancers, and Trialjectory , the AI-powered decision-support platform for patients, healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies, today announced a joint collaboration to bring Trialjectory's free, AI-powered clinical trial finder to the MPNRF's patient community. The clinical trial finder helps match patients with the right trials for their exact diagnosis and increases their access to potentially lifesaving advanced new treatment options as a result.

Trialjectory's clinical trial finder uses self-reported, patient-friendly questionnaire results to provide MPN patients with a curated list of matched, relevant trials. Serving as a patient resource and support system throughout the entire treatment journey, Trialjectory also provides patients with access to clinical trial specialists who support their needs during the application and enrollment process, as well as participation in the actual trial.

"Effective clinical trial matching is particularly important for MPN patients, as the diseases often include a wide range of profiles at different stages for patients," said Kapila Viges, MPN Research Foundation CEO. "With Trialjectory's sophisticated clinical trial finder, patients have a hassle-free, easy-to-use tool that allows them to identify the best options for their unique situation. Through this collaboration, we hope to empower patients to not only take action on their own behalf but also to contribute to better outcomes for all MPN patients through helping to advance MPN research at large."

Whether patients search for clinical trials when they first get diagnosed or when a current treatment isn't working / has stopped being effective, Trialjectory's clinical trial finder also allows patients to:

Interact with a live concierge service to answer any questions that they may have along the way (available in English, Spanish and French) to adequately support and encourage trial participation among patients with diverse backgrounds

Print or email trials they find interesting so that they can easily share with their oncologist to spark a discussion

Receive updates when new trials match their profile, if so desired

"With very few currently approved treatments for MPN, it's vital that these patients know about and understand all of their available options specific to their diagnosis, symptoms and treatment history," added Tzvia Bader, Trialjectory Co-Founder and CEO. "Clinical trials are known to often provide better outcomes for patients compared with standard-of-care treatments, and technologies like AI can help them to find and learn about trials in an easily digestible, comprehensive way. This provides a true democratization of advanced treatment options for patients everywhere facing an MPN diagnosis. Both Trialjectory and the MPNRF are committed to helping these individuals every step of the way to ensure that they have the necessary tools to beat the disease."

About Trialjectory

Trialjectory is an AI-powered decision-support platform democratizing access to advanced cancer treatments and addressing multiple challenges that the oncology drug development ecosystem faces. Its unique model informs and empowers cancer patients to own their treatment journey, supports a more personalized approach to patient care and helps pharmaceutical companies to achieve patient-centric drug development. Trialjectory has been recognized by TIME as one of " The 100 Best Inventions of 2020 " and named an honoree in the AI and data category for Fast Company's " 2021 World-Changing Ideas Awards ."

For more information, please visit www.trialjectory.com , and follow the Company on Facebook and LinkedIn .

About the MPN Research Foundation

The MPN Research Foundation is a global leader in driving innovative research into myeloproliferative neoplasms, a group of rare blood cancers that includes essential thrombocythemia, polycythemia vera and myelofibrosis. Since 2001, the not-for-profit (501c3) has invested more than $16 million in research toward new treatments and a better quality of life for MPN patients.

For more information, please visit www.mpnresearchfoundation.org , and follow the Company on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

