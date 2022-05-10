MSI Data announces Andrew Knox as Vice President of Sales & Marketing

MILWAUKEE, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Pro by MSI Data is pleased to announce the appointment of software sales veteran Andrew Knox as Vice President of Sales & Marketing. Andrew will oversee a diverse go-to-market team with focus on new logo additions, managing existing customers, marketing strategies and advancing Service Pro's partner ecosystem.

"Andrew brings a great combination B2B software sales experience including starting his career successfully at a global channel sales organization. His strong relationship building skills will be well received among our ERP partners, the prospective customers, channel partners and the MSI team. He is a great addition to our leadership team" says Chief Executive Officer, Geoff Surkamer.

"MSI continues to grow and redefine the equipment centric field service management industry. Adding a strong channel experienced leader to run the sales and marketing areas for expanding the Service Pro footprint is an upgraded approach", added Surkamer.

"I'm very excited to join the high-performing team at MSI. This industry is continuing to change and the desire for technology is never greater.  I believe in the mission we have of improving productivity in the field workforce by utilizing technology as a conduit. I can't wait to collaborate with our partners and clients on ways to grow our solution and enhance the experience we provide."

About MSI: Located in Milwaukee, WI. Service Pro by MSI helps companies drive greater profitability for work orders in the equipment-centric field service industry. Visit https://www.msidata.com/ to learn more.

