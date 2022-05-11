Anthony Expands Door Offering with Kodiak Super Duty Pass-Thru Door

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony, part of Dover Food Retail and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the addition of the Kodiak® Super Duty Pass-Thru Door to its growing Walk-In Door portfolio. The Kodiak doors are available in several configurations to fit a wide range of installations and are designed to handle the most challenging environments, such as Beer Caves within convenience stores and large retailers.

"The Kodiak Door represents Anthony's commitment to building incredibly reliable and energy-efficient doors that are long-lasting," said Uri Rainisch, Senior Product Manager at Anthony. "Our customers rely on our doors for their sturdiness and ability to withstand the vigorous handling that occurs in high traffic areas of convenience and large retail stores."

Anthony's Kodiak Super Duty Pass-Thru Doors are constructed to last, with standard features including a two-pane, non-heated low-E glass with Argon gas, an industrial-grade cylinder lock with internal thumb lock, a self-closing hydraulic door hinge and an integrated push bar. In addition, the Kodiak Door is DOE 2017 Compliant. Optional features include a French Door configuration with top and bottom flush bolt locks and a 10" Aluminum Diamond pattern Kickplate.

About Anthony:

Anthony branded products deliver innovative design and manufacturing of merchandising solutions in glass doors, lighting systems, and display equipment for use in commercial -refrigeration display systems. For more information, visit www.anthonyintl.com, or call 800-772-0900.

About Dover Food Retail:

Dover Food Retail, part of Dover Corporation with headquarters in Conyers, Georgia, is the partner to customers seeking to create unique food experiences. Employing the capabilities of our industry-leading brands, Anthony and Hillphoenix, we are able to provide insight and a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions that enables our customers to sell more food, more profitably. Our ability to evolve with the ever-changing market demands is driven by our passion for understanding our customers' business and providing them with the best quality products and services they need to succeed both today and in the future. Our focused, forward-thinking approach, combined with the strength of our brands, sets the stage for streamlined product development, a broader product portfolio, and cutting-edge technology resulting in redefining what is possible for customers in the food retail value chain.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

