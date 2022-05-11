EVOLVE OFFERS A LIFETIME OF TRAVEL WITH ITS 'VACATION YOU FOR LIFE' GIVEAWAY

Winner Will Receive $5,000 Every Year To Travel With Evolve

DENVER, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve , the fastest-growing vacation rental hospitality and management company in North America, today launched its Vacation You For Life sweepstakes. Running until November 30, the sweepstakes offers entrants the chance to win $5,000 in credit each year for life to use at any Evolve vacation rental.*

"When you go on vacation, you turn into the carefree and fun-focused version of yourself. We call that person Vacation You," says Brian Egan, co-founder and CEO of Evolve. "Evolve's mission is to make vacation rental easy so that you can be your best vacation self when you book and stay in any of our homes. Now, we want more people to experience that evolution so we're giving one lucky winner the chance to become 'Vacation You' for life. It's a lifetime of travel — on us."

Since 2011, Evolve has been reimagining the vacation rental experience. When booking with Evolve, guests get vetted homes, bookings that give back , Evolve's Rest Easy Promise , and all the support needed for a great stay. Today, the company boasts more than 20,000 properties across more than 750 markets, welcoming more than 7 million guests to date.

No purchase or payment is necessary to be entered in the Vacation You For Life sweepstakes. There are two easy options to enter:

Option 1: Sign up for inspirational emails from Evolve about trending trips, exclusive offers and Evolve updates. Sign up for inspirational emails fromabout trending trips, exclusive offers and Evolve updates.

Option 2: Follow Evolve on Instagram and/or Twitter and post a photo or video that embodies your best vacation self — a silly selfie, a fun activity, or stunning scenery. Post it publicly using the #VacationYou and #Sweepstakes hashtags, as well as tagging @evolvevacationrental (Instagram) or @EvolveVR (Twitter). Follow Evolve onand/orand post a photo or video that embodies your best vacation self — a silly selfie, a fun activity, or stunning scenery. Post it publicly using the #VacationYou and #Sweepstakes hashtags, as well as tagging @evolvevacationrental (Instagram) or @EvolveVR (Twitter).

Note: There is a limit of one (1) entry via the evolve.com website and ten (10) entries per social media platform during the sweepstakes period.

For more information about Evolve or to book a stay, visit www.evolve.com . For more information about the Vacation You for Life sweepstakes, click here for Official Rules . *Prize will be awarded as a $5,000 Evolve travel credit per year for up to 50 years.

About Evolve

Evolve is reimagining the vacation rental experience with our modern approach to hospitality and property management. We help guests rest easy with vetted homes, bookings that give back, and all the support they need for a great stay. We also make vacation rental stress-free for owners, partnering with them to book more and keep more of what they earn thanks to our industry-low 10% management fee. Learn more at www.evolve.com .

