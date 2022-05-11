Kellyco Metal Detectors Acquired by President

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metal Detecting, LLC dba Kellyco Metal Detectors (Kellyco) announced today that it has been acquired by its current President Jeremy Floyd. Floyd has led Kellyco, previously an affiliate of Knoxville-based investment firm Mollenhour Gross, LLC, since 2018.

Floyd is eager to continue to build Kellyco's international reputation as the premier online metal detecting retailer. "Kellyco is an iconic brand in a special industry," Floyd said. "I'm thrilled to step into the ownership seat and continue enriching the customer experience of all of our loyal detectorists."

Mollenhour Gross is excited to see Kellyco flourish under Floyd's ownership. "We're always learning and evolving, and as we thought hard about Kellyco's future over the last several months, it became clear that we were not its best long-term home," said Mollenhour Gross co-founder Dustin Gross. His partner, Jordan Mollenhour, added: "We're delighted to see this storied brand transition to Jeremy's ownership. Jeremy has been a friend and colleague for a long time. He is an enthusiastic advocate for Kellyco, and we'll be rooting on his continued success."

About Kellyco Metal Detectors

Established in 1955, Kellyco Metal Detectors has grown from founder Stu Auerbach selling metal detectors out of the back of his car to a full catalog, retail, and ecommerce business. Kellyco has been the recipient of multiple awards for customer service and is one of the world's largest suppliers of direct-to-customer metal detectors. For more information, visit https://www.kellycodetectors.com/.

About Mollenhour Gross, LLC

Established in 2004, Mollenhour Gross is a private holding company with permanent capital based in Knoxville, TN. Its decentralized and autonomous portfolio companies are engaged in a variety of industries, including hospitality, e-commerce fulfillment, real estate, aerospace parts, software, and more. For more information, visit https://www.mollenhourgross.com/.

