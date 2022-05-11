SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Volta Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - VLTA; VLTA WS

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Volta Inc. ("Volta" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLTA; VLTA WS) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and docketed under 22-cv-02730, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Volta securities between August 2, 2021 and March 28, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Volta securities during the Class Period, you have until May 31, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Volta partners with real estate and retail businesses to locate and deploy its electric vehicle charging stations. The Company generates revenue from advertising on its content-driven charging stations, installing and maintaining the charging stations, and delivering electricity at the charging stations.

On August 26, 2021, Volta Industries, Inc. ("Legacy Volta"), a private entity, and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company, completed a business combination pursuant to which the combined entity was named Volta Inc. (the "Business Combination").

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Volta had improperly accounted for restricted stock units issued in connection with the Business Combination; (2) that, as a result, the Company had understated its net loss for third quarter 2021; (3) that there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting that resulted in a material error; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company would restate its financial statements; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Legacy Volta's founders would imminently exit the Company; (6) that, as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 2, 2022, after the market closed, Volta revealed that the financial impact of the restatement of its third quarter 2021 financial results was greater than previously disclosed, expecting to report a net loss of $69.7 million for the quarter.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.11, or 2.6%, to close at $4.01 per share on March 3, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on March 21, 2022, Volta announced that it would reschedule its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.38, or 8.4% to close at $4.12 per share on March 21, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on March 28, 2022, Volta announced that its founders, Scott Mercer and Christopher Wendel, had resigned from their positions as Chief Executive Officer and President, respectively, and from the Board of Directors of the Company.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.76, or 18%, to close at $3.37 per share on March 28, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

