Unlimited Technology Adds Top-Tier Security Executives to Leadership Team to Propel Ambitious Strategic Growth Plan

CHESTER SPRINGS, Pa., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlimited Technology, one of the nation's leading providers of security systems integration, today announced the significant addition of three executives to its leadership team: Daniel Tews has been named the new CFO, Chris Horan is the new COO, and Joe Baker has assumed the role of West Coast GM. These key hires are critical to the company's ambitious strategic growth plan and its dedication to providing security solutions with world-class customer service and innovative technologies to critical infrastructure end markets.

"In support of our mission to protect and secure our customers' people, property, and peace of mind using the most innovative technologies available, each executive position is extremely important to our core values, our team members, and our leadership team in elevating value to all stakeholders. As we continue to build the best company to work for and the best company to partner with for new and existing clients, these three hires allow Unlimited Technology to further scale with high-level strategic, financial, and technical expertise," said John Palumbo, CEO, Unlimited Technology.

As the new CFO, Daniel Tews is responsible for assisting in formulating the company's future direction to positively impact profitability, developing performance measures that support the company's strategic direction, and driving value creation through organic top-line growth. In his previous positions, he served as Chief Financial Officer, VP of Finance, Global Business Development, Global Strategy and M&A, and Chief Audit Executive. Tews will work closely with the company's CEO to review quarterly financial reports, identify investment opportunities, and implement budgeting initiatives company wide. He will also have HR and General Counsel responsibilities under his leadership

Chris Horan has joined the company as the new COO bringing over 18 years of management experience in the security systems integration industry to the position. He joins from Convergint Technologies where he was a northeast General Manager, running one of the largest divisions in North America. His M&A and fast-paced growth experience will be instrumental to the management team in helping with scale and culture integration. Horan reports to the CEO and oversees the company's business operations and ensures the company has effective operational and M&A procedures in place. He will work closely with Unlimited Technology's General Managers, Project Management Office, and service organizations to build a "Service Now, Service First" organization.

As the incoming West Coast GM, Joe Baker's deep experience with technology-driven recurring solutions aligns with Unlimited Technology's vision and growth strategy for its clients' future. With 35 years of experience in physical security, network systems, and IT infrastructure, he has worked on multi-national projects providing design, project management, and program development services in his fields of expertise. Baker is responsible for running day-to-day operations of the company's West Coast Branch, including overseeing hiring and scheduling staff, tracking cash flow, and setting sales goals for his growing team.

About Unlimited Technology, Inc.

One of the nation's leading providers of security systems integration, Unlimited Technology provides robust, end-to-end technology solutions with a focus on physical security, network security, cybersecurity, managed services, and compliance solutions.

Unlimited Technology recently acquired Integrated Security Technologies, an independent security integrator that utilizes physical and cyber security solutions in the protection of people, property and data. The partnership brings together a team of strong subject matter experts in the complex compliance space around the critical infrastructure and federal government markets, and will enable long-term strategy development around the convergence of security and IT.

Headquartered in Chester Springs, PA, Unlimited Technology serves a diverse, growing customer base in the critical infrastructure, transportation, commercial real estate, financial, municipal, and education markets across North America. For more information, visit www.UTIGlobal.com .

