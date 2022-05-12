ACT Advises Pioneer Roofing in Acquisition by Tecta America

SEATTLE, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors, a nationwide mergers & acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce its client, Pioneer Roofing LLC ("Pioneer Roofing") was acquired by Tecta America Corporation ("Tecta America").

Established in 1966 and headquartered in Wisconsin, Pioneer Roofing is one of the Midwest's leading commercial & industrial roofing contractors. The Company will become Pioneer Roofing, a Tecta America Company, LLC – and Pioneer's President, John Boettcher, will retain his leadership position.

"We are thrilled to be joining the Tecta team. As a business that was built on trust, honor, and integrity, we believe this new partnership will allow us to continue these beliefs, help our people to grow, and allow our customers to continue receiving the service that the name Pioneer Roofing has come to represent," said John Boettcher, President of Pioneer Roofing.

"It was a priority for John to find a partner that would honor Pioneer's legacy and employees," said Rich Waryn, ACT Managing Director. "This deal with Tecta accomplishes just that, and we are very pleased with the outcome for John and his team. It was a pleasure working with all involved."

ACT's Richard Waryn (Managing Director), Todd Harman (Managing Director), Michael Seeley (Vice President), and Ivan Trindev (Associate) advised Pioneer Roofing with respect to the transaction.

About Pioneer Roofing

Pioneer Roofing, founded in 1966, is located in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin. The Company offers an unlimited array of roofing, waterproofing, and sheet metal solutions. Over the past 50+ years, Pioneer Roofing has established itself as one of the most recognized roofing contractors in Wisconsin, an industry leader in commercial and industrial roofing services and green roof systems. For more information, visit https://www.pioneerroofing.net/.

About Tecta America Corporation

Tecta America, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois, is a leading commercial roofing company in the United States. Tecta America has more than 89 locations and over 4,000 roofing professionals nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.tectaamerica.com/.

About ACT Capital Advisors

ACT Capital Advisors is a premier mergers & acquisitions firm representing middle-market companies across all industries. ACT has a 30-year history of deal-making, closing 250+ transactions, and unlocking over $1.5 billion in wealth for its clients. For more information, visit https://actcapitaladvisors.com/.

