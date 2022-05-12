Akulaku's Bank Neo Commerce Named One of World's Best Banks

Forbes Recognizes BNC on Fourth Annual World's Best Banks List

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akulaku-backed Bank Neo Commerce (BNC), Indonesia's premier digital banking service, was named one of the World's Best Banks on Forbes' 2022 List. Conducted in partnership with market research firm Statista, Forbes' World's Best Banks list recognizes the banking institutions that offer premier financial services and have the highest rates of customer satisfaction. The list is based on survey data from more than 45,000 customers in over 14 languages around the globe.

(PRNewswire)

This honor from Forbes reflects BNC parent company Akulaku's phenomenal performance over the past year. Akulaku experienced extraordinary growth in 2021, with its total revenue increasing by 122% to US$598 million and total gross transaction value increasing to US$5.8 billion. Since the launch of its app Neobank in March 2021, BNC grew to nearly 13 million users by the end of 2021 with a total transaction value of US$2.0 billion. Users praise Neobank as being easy-to-use, safe, and reliable, and appreciate the continual improvement of the app.

"Our focus is on improving the lives of people across the world through access to digital banking, said William Li, CEO of Akulaku. "This recognition from Forbes underscores the positive impact that we have had on our customers, as well as the power of digital banking in expanding access to financial services."

BNC provides rapid and seamless digital banking services that drive customer satisfaction. With the motto "Banking, Above and Beyond," the company continues to innovate with new services that increase ease of access. For consumers in Indonesia in particular, Bank Neo Commerce offers a seamless adoption experience that will propel them into the future of banking.

Akulaku's innovative technology and local insight have positioned the company to transform banking options in Indonesia and across Southeast Asia. With a focus on expanding access to financial services, Akulaku is leading the pack on the accelerating transition from cash currency to digital banking.

About Akulaku

Akulaku is a leading banking and digital finance platform in Southeast Asia, with a presence in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia. Akulaku exists to help meet the daily financial needs of underserved customers in emerging markets through digital banking, digital financing, digital investment, and insurance brokerage services. In addition to the Akulaku virtual credit card and ecommerce platform, the company operates Asetku, an online wealth management platform, and Neobank, a mobile digital bank supported by Bank Neo Commerce. Akulaku's mission is to serve 50 million users across Southeast Asia by the year 2025.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Akulaku