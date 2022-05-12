American Conservative Values ETF welcomes Woke, Inc. author Vivek Ramaswamy to the politically conservative investing community

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Conservative Values ETF (ticker: ACVF) welcomed Woke, Inc. author Vivek Ramaswamy to the politically conservative investing community. "We're happy to have a respected voice with a megaphone join us in challenging the epidemic of corporate wokeness sweeping through boardrooms" said Bill Flaig ACVF founder and CEO. [Web Site]

"We launched ACVF almost two years ago, based on the conviction that companies engaging in advancing liberal social policies will fail to maximize shareholder value while insulting conservative values. Simply put, we seek to avoid as many companies hostile to conservative values as possible, without sacrificing performance." added Flaig [Factsheet]

The recent Disney debacle is an excellent example showing how a failed social agenda can harm investors proving the thesis of ACVF. "I'm pleased that our investors were not harmed because ACVF didn't have any exposure to Disney's stock," said Tom Carter, ACVF president and portfolio manager

Unfortunately, conservatives have unwittingly or begrudgingly supported the liberal agenda with investments because of a lack of alternative investing options. "We designed ACVF to address that problem by giving the conservative investor an opportunity to replace their current large-cap investments with an alternative conservatives will be proud to own" added Carter

"We are thrilled Ramaswamy is joining the effort to challenge the woke bandwagon. We are confident ACVF can help change corporate behavior and give politically conservative investors an investment option that reflects conservative values," said Flaig.

The America Conservative Values ETF (ACVF) is an actively managed diversified large-cap core ETF seeking to boycott as many companies hostile to conservative values as possible, while remaining confident that it can provide large-cap performance and risk.

