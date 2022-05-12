DHL and Volvo Trucks kick-off new zero emission cooperation with order for up to 44 electric trucks

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Trucks and Deutsche Post DHL Group have signed a cooperation agreement to accelerate the shift to zero exhaust emission vehicles. DHL intends to intensify its transition to heavy electric trucks by deploying a total of 44 new electric Volvo trucks on routes in Europe.

The intended order includes 40 electric trucks of the model Volvo FE and Volvo FL, to be used for package deliveries in urban transports. Electric trucks for longer routes are also part of the scope and DHL has decided to begin using Volvo trucks for regional hauling, starting with four Volvo FM Electric trucks in the UK.

The first trucks have been ordered already, six by DHL Parcel UK and two by DHL Freight. This will result in annually savings of nearly 600 tons of CO2 and nearly 225,000 liters of diesel fuel for Deutsche Post DHL Group.

"We are committed to meet growing customer demand for green and sustainable solutions and achieve our long-term goal of net zero emissions by 2050. As a logistics service provider, the conversion of our vehicle fleet is an important lever to help us avoid CO2 emissions on the road as well. Several of our divisions will thus benefit from this agreement with Volvo Trucks," explains Pablo Ciano, Executive Vice President for Corporate Development at Deutsche Post DHL Group.

An important factor in DHL's decision to ramp up the transition to zero emission vehicles is due to the positive experience it has with using an electric Volvo truck in London since November 2020 – making last mile deliveries into the West End shopping district. The vehicle was the very first fully electric commercial heavy truck used for urban logistics in the UK.

"DHL is an important global logistics provider, committed to reduce its impact on climate change. Together we can make a difference for the better and I'm proud we will work in the spirit of partnership, aiming to reach our science-based targets to reduce our climate impacts," says Roger Alm, President at Volvo Trucks.

The cooperation involves adoption of new Volvo technologies and joint development activities within the field of electrification. The agreement also includes analysis by Volvo Trucks of DHL's transport operations, with the goal to ensure successful deployment of tailor-made electrical transport solutions.

Volvo Trucks is leading the market for heavy all-electric trucks in Europe, with a market share of 42% in 2021. Already in 2019, Volvo Trucks started serial production of electric trucks, as one of the very first truck brands in the world to do so. The company has delivered electric trucks to a wide range of customers in Europe, North America and Australia.

