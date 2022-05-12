Hyundai IONIQ 5 Named CUV of Texas by the Texas Auto Writers Association

Hyundai Takes Home Five Texas Auto Roundup Awards for the IONIQ 5 and Elantra N

IONIQ 5 Wins CUV of Texas , Electric Vehicle of Texas and Highest Personal Appeal Awards

Elantra N Wins Best Value Award

IONIQ 5 Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) Adaptor Wins Best New Feature Award

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's IONIQ 5 takes home top honors being named CUV of Texas and Electric Vehicle of Texas by the Texas Auto Writers Association. The IONIQ 5 also won the Highest Personal Appeal award and its vehicle-to-load (V2L) adaptor was named the Best New Feature award. Elantra N rounded out Hyundai's wins by being selected for the Best Value award. The awards were announced virtually utilizing the Houston Auto Show social media channels.

"These prestigious awards speak to the impressive ability of Hyundai's design, engineering, manufacturing and product development teams to bring to market the best vehicles in two distinct categories," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "IONIQ 5 delivers on range, power, charging speed, design, interior space, and advance technology for today's eco-focused drivers, while the Elantra N offers dynamic driving capabilities in a thrilling everyday sportscar. We work hard at Hyundai to listen to our customers and take care of today and tomorrow."

Thirty automotive journalists evaluated 33 vehicles at this year's event held at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas on April 25-26, 2022. TAWA members evaluated vehicles based on their interior, exterior, value, performance and personal appeal to determine best-in-class models in major vehicle segments.

About the Texas Auto Writers Association

The Texas Auto Writers Association was founded in 1987 by automotive journalists who wanted to provide an avenue for professional growth, development, and networking. These professionals sought to create an automotive event that was unique to Texas, and the result was the TAWA Truck Rodeo. In 2003, TAWA created an event for sedans, sports cars, and other vehicles not eligible for the Truck Rodeo. The Texas Auto Roundup, as the event is called today, is held annually at the Texas Motor Speedway. For more information, visit https://texasautowriters.org/.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

