MARIAM SATTAR JOINS PODIUM AS GENERAL COUNSEL

LEHI, Utah, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Podium, a communication and payments platform for local businesses, announced today that it has hired Mariam Sattar as its first-ever general counsel. In this newly created role, Mariam will be responsible for running Podium's legal department. She will be a member of Podium's executive team and report to CEO Eric Rea.

Mariam brings extensive legal expertise to Podium with nearly two decades of experience in the legal field, working in areas such as securities, M&A, finance and corporate governance. She comes to Podium from Twilio, where she was Vice President of Legal, Corporate. Prior to Twilio, she was Senior Corporate Counsel at Atlassian and a Senior Director, Associate General Counsel at Trulia. Earlier in her career, Mariam was an attorney at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. She earned her J.D. from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law.

"We are excited to bring on board an incredibly seasoned and experienced executive," says Rea. "Mariam is an accomplished lawyer, leader, and strategist. Her leadership experience and extensive understanding of the legal environment will accelerate Podium's ability to serve many more local businesses in this next phase of our growth."

Podium gives local businesses the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world. It currently powers more than 100,000 local businesses across the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company continues to drive new innovation for local businesses during a period of ongoing market uncertainty, to help them grow their business and stay ahead, including contact profiles and text marketing.

About Podium

Podium exists to help local businesses thrive, so they can focus on what matters most: their customers. Today, more than 100,000 local businesses are powered by Podium, helping to facilitate millions of customer interactions and payment transactions. From customer-generated reviews, to more seamless communication offerings and contactless payment tools, Podium is modernizing the way local businesses operate and grow their businesses. Podium is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and was founded in 2014. To learn more, visit www.podium.com .

