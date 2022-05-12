Squarespace Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and $200 Million Share Repurchase Program

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform, today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"Our Q1 results mark another strong quarter of growth," said Anthony Casalena, Founder & CEO of Squarespace. "We achieved record revenue of $207.8 million as our global customer base continued to grow and new use cases evolved within our all-in-one platform. We remain committed to maintaining our unique combination of growth alongside profitability as we continue through 2022. Further building on the confidence we have in our business, our board of directors has authorized a $200 million share repurchase program. We strongly believe in the opportunity Squarespace has open to us over the coming years."

"Revenue and unlevered free cash flow exceeded our guidance in the first quarter as we attracted new subscriptions and delivered additional capabilities to our customer base," said Marcela Martin, CFO of Squarespace. "We are pleased to be raising our full-year guidance for both revenue and unlevered free cash flow."

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenue of $207.8 million grew 16% year-over-year as reported on a GAAP basis and 18% in constant currency

Commerce revenue of $63.8 million grew 36% year-over-year

Annual run rate revenue ("ARRR") increased 15% year-over-year to $869.0 million

Unique subscriptions reached 4.2 million in the quarter, up 10% year-over-year

Average revenue per unique subscription ("ARPUS") grew to $204 , up 7% year-over-year

Net loss of $92.9 million vs. net loss of $1.1 million a year ago

Net loss per share of $0.67 based on 139,423,228 basic and dilutive weighted average shares

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $2.9 million vs. a gain of $11.1 million a year ago, primarily driven by marketing expenses, headcount in research & product development, and investments in Tock

Cash flow from operating activities was $47.3 million vs. $50.1 million a year ago

Non-GAAP unlevered free cash flow was $45.5 million vs. $51.8 million a year ago driven primarily by increased marketing and research & product development spend

Cash and cash equivalents of $230.5 million , investments in marketable securities of $27.9 million ; total debt of $523.5 million

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Share Repurchase Authorization

Squarespace's board of directors authorized a general share repurchase program of the Company's Class A common stock of up to $200 million with no fixed expiration. These repurchases may occur in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions, through block purchases, other purchase techniques or by any combination of such methods. The timing and actual amount of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of different factors and may be modified, suspended or terminated at any time at the discretion of the board of directors.

Outlook & Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, Squarespace currently expects:

Revenue of $208 million to $213 million , or year-over-year growth of 6% to 9%

Non-GAAP unlevered free cash flow of $33.0 million to $37.0 million . This is the result of:

For the full fiscal year 2022, Squarespace currently expects:

Revenue of $867 million to $879 million , or year-over-year growth of 11% to 12%

Non-GAAP unlevered free cash flow of $156.0 million to $169.0 million . This is the result of:

Webcast Conference Call & Shareholder Letter Information

Squarespace will host a conference call on May 12, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET (UTC-5:00) to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Squarespace Investor Relations website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call. Additionally, we invite you to read our shareholder letter available here.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Revenue constant currency is being provided to increase transparency and align our disclosures with companies in our industry that receive material revenues from international sources. Revenue constant currency has been adjusted to exclude the effect of year-over-year changes in foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. We believe providing this information better enables investors to understand our operating performance irrespective of currency fluctuations.

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance. We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net income/(loss) excluding interest expense, other income/(loss), net, (provision for)/benefit from income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense and other items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

Unlevered free cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure that Squarespace's management uses to evaluate its core operating business and its ability to meet its current and future financing and investing needs. Unlevered free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities, including one-time expenses related to Squarespace's direct listing, less cash paid for capital expenditures increased by cash paid for interest expense net of the associated tax benefit.

Constant currency, we calculate constant currency information by translating current period results from entities with foreign functional currencies using the comparable foreign currency exchange rates from the prior fiscal year. To calculate the effect of foreign currency translation, we apply the same weighted monthly average exchange rate as the comparative period. Our definition of constant currency may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures, and these constant currency performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, our operating performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA, unlevered free cash flow and revenue constant currency are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP") and have important limitations as an analytical tool. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental, should only be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for such GAAP results.

Further information on these non-GAAP items and reconciliation to their closest GAAP measure is provided below under, "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Definitions of Key Operating Metrics

Annual run rate revenue ("ARRR"). We calculate ARRR as the monthly revenue from subscription fees and revenue generated in conjunction with associated fees (fees taken or assessed in conjunction with commerce transactions) in the last month of the period multiplied by 12. We believe that ARRR is a key indicator of our future revenue potential. However, ARRR should be viewed independently of revenue, and does not represent our GAAP revenue on an annualized basis, as it is an operating metric that can be impacted by subscription start and end dates and renewal rates. ARRR is not intended to be a replacement or forecast of revenue.

Unique subscriptions represent the number of unique sites, standalone scheduling subscriptions, Unfold (social) and hospitality subscriptions, as of the end of a period. A unique site represents a single subscription and/or group of related subscriptions, including a website subscription and/or a domain subscription, and other subscriptions related to a single website or domain. Every unique site contains at least one domain subscription or one website subscription. For instance, an active website subscription, a custom domain subscription and a Google Workspace subscription that represent services for a single website would count as one unique site, as all of these subscriptions work together and are in service of a single entity's online presence. Unique subscriptions do not account for one-time purchases in Unfold or for hospitality services. The total number of unique subscriptions is a key indicator of the scale of our business and is a critical factor in our ability to increase our revenue base.

Average revenue per unique subscription ("ARPUS"). We calculate ARPUS as the total revenue during the preceding 12-month period divided by the average of the number of total unique subscriptions at the beginning and end of the period. We believe ARPUS is a useful metric in evaluating our ability to sell higher-value plans and add-on subscriptions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Squarespace's future operating results and financial position, including for its second fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2022 and its fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, assumptions, and projections based on information available at the time the statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including risks and uncertainties related to: Squarespace's ability to attract and retain customers and expand their use of its platform; Squarespace's ability to improve and enhance the functionality, performance, reliability, design, security and scalability of its solutions; Squarespace's ability to compete successfully against current and future competitors; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Squarespace; Squarespace's ability to protect or promote its brand; Squarespace's ability to generate new customers through its marketing and selling activities; Squarespace's ability to hire, integrate and retain its personnel; the reliability, security and performance of Squarespace's software; Squarespace's ability to adapt to changes to technologies used in its platform or new versions or upgrades of operating systems and internet browsers; Squarespace's compliance with privacy and data protection laws and regulations as well as contractual privacy and data protection obligations; and risks associated with international sales and the use of Squarespace's platform in various countries. It is not possible for Squarespace's management to predict all risks, nor can it assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Squarespace may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, Squarespace's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results are included in Squarespace's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Squarespace assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

About Squarespace

Squarespace is the all-in-one platform with everything to sell anything, providing customers in over 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to sell physical products, digital content, classes, appointments, reservations and more. Powered by best-in-class design for a consistent brand experience across all touchpoints, our suite of fully integrated products enables anyone to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, ecommerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, along with tools for managing a social media presence with Unfold and hospitality business management via Tock. Squarespace is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon, and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except shares and per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Revenue $ 207,762

$ 179,646 Cost of revenue(1) 36,649

27,408 Gross profit 171,113

152,238 Operating expenses:





Research and product development(1) 57,328

42,011 Marketing and sales(1) 112,906

97,972 General and administrative(1) 35,981

19,516 Total operating expenses 206,215

159,499 Operating loss (35,102)

(7,261) Interest expense (2,449)

(3,260) Other income, net 1,511

3,593 Loss before (provision for)/benefit from income taxes (36,040)

(6,928) (Provision for)/benefit from income taxes (56,820)

5,782 Net loss $ (92,860)

$ (1,146) Less: accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to redemption value —

(969) Net loss attributable to Class A, Class B and Class C common stockholders, basic and dilutive (92,860)

(2,115)







Net loss per share attributable to Class A, Class B, and Class C common stockholders, basic and dilutive $ (0.67)

$ (0.11) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Class A, Class B, and Class C stockholders, basic and dilutive 139,423,228

19,012,323

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Cost of revenue $ 624

$ 275 Research and product development 10,168

6,793 Marketing and sales 1,599

1,172 General and administrative

11,706

1,612 Total stock-based compensation $ 24,097

$ 9,852

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except shares and per share amounts) (unaudited)





March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 230,492

$ 203,247 Restricted cash 40,384

30,433 Investment in marketable securities 27,891

31,456 Accounts receivable, net 8,353

7,969 Due from vendors 2,805

1,828 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,376

67,099 Total current assets 337,301

342,032 Property and equipment, net 53,190

52,839 Operating lease right-of-use assets 99,262

— Goodwill 435,601

435,601 Intangible assets, net 55,494

60,138 Other assets 9,566

8,939 Total assets $ 990,414

$ 899,549 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Deficit





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 19,641

$ 26,533 Accrued liabilities 107,351

60,861 Deferred revenue 254,140

233,999 Funds payable to customers 40,985

30,137 Debt, current portion 19,933

13,586 Deferred rent and lease incentives, current portion —

2,095 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 10,103

— Total current liabilities 452,153

367,211 Debt, non-current portion 503,525

513,047 Deferred rent and lease incentives, non-current portion —

32,348 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 121,258

— Other liabilities 3,167

422 Total liabilities 1,080,103

913,028 Commitments and contingencies





Redeemable convertible preferred stock, par value of $0.0001; zero shares authorized as of March 31, 2022

and December 31, 2021, respectively; zero shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and

December 31, 2021, respectively —

— Preferred stock, par value of $0.0001; 100,000,000 authorized as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021,

respectively; zero shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively —

— Stockholders' deficit:





Class A common stock, par value of $0.0001; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2022 and

December 31, 2021, respectively; 91,562,991 and 90,826,625 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31,

2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 9

9 Class B common stock, par value of $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2022 and

December 31, 2021, respectively; 48,344,755 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and

December 31, 2021, respectively 5

5 Class C common stock (authorized March 15, 2021), par value of $0.0001; zero shares authorized as of

March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; zero shares issued and outstanding as of March 31,

2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively —

— Class C common stock (authorized May 10, 2021), par value of $0.0001; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as

of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; zero shares issued and outstanding as of March 31,

2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively —

— Additional paid in capital 929,199

911,570 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,187)

(208) Accumulated deficit (1,017,715)

(924,855) Total stockholders' deficit (89,689)

(13,479) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' deficit $ 990,414

$ 899,549

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss $ (92,860)

$ (1,146) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 8,058

8,506 Stock-based compensation 24,097

9,852 Non-cash lease expense 328

— Other 261

282 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable and due from vendors (1,361)

(706) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,896

(8,190) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 42,220

20,971 Deferred revenue 21,538

20,441 Funds payable to customers 10,847

— Other operating assets and liabilities 2,246

121 Net cash provided by operating activities 47,270

50,131 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from the sale and maturities of marketable securities 7,340

7,105 Purchases of marketable securities (4,027)

(1,197) Purchase of property and equipment (3,359)

(657) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of acquired cash —

(200,903) Net cash used in investing activities (46)

(195,652) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Principal payments on debt (3,396)

(3,396) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (7,556)

(13,416) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,141

707 Proceeds from issuance of Class C (authorized on March 15, 2021) common stock, net of issuance costs —

304,409 Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (9,811)

288,304 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (217)

(324) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 37,196

142,459 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 233,680

57,891 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 270,876

$ 200,350







Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 230,492

$ 183,339 Restricted cash 40,384

17,011 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 270,876

$ 200,350







SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW





Cash paid during the year for interest $ 2,149

$ 3,064 Cash paid/(refunded) during the year for income taxes $ 1

$ (22)







SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCE ACTIVITIES





Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,332

$ 671 Capitalized stock-based compensation $ 63

$ 21 Accrued taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards included in accrued liabilities $ 116

$ — Issuance of Class C (authorized on March 15, 2021) common stock for acquisition $ —

$ 188,179

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands) (unaudited)

The following tables reconcile each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:





Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Net loss $ (92,860)

$ (1,146) Interest expense 2,449

3,260 Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes 56,820

(5,782) Depreciation and amortization 8,058

8,506 Stock-based compensation expense 24,097

9,852 Other income, net (1,511)

(3,593) Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,947)

$ 11,097







Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities $ 47,270

$ 50,131 Cash paid of capital expenditures (3,359)

(657) Free cash flow $ 43,911

$ 49,474 Cash paid for interest, net of the associated tax benefit 1,624

2,308 Unlevered free cash flow $ 45,535

$ 51,782







March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Total debt outstanding $ 523,458

$ 526,633 Less: total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 258,383

234,703 Total net debt $ 265,075

$ 291,930







Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Revenue, as reported $ 207,762

$ 179,646 Revenue year-over-year growth rate, as reported 15.7 %

31.2 % Effect of foreign currency translation ($)(1) $ (4,187)

$ 4,432 Effect of foreign currency translation (%)(1) (2.3) %

3.2 % Revenue constant currency growth rate 18.0 %

28.0 %



(1) To calculate the effect of foreign currency translation, we apply the same weighted monthly average exchange rate as the comparative period.

Amounts may not sum due to rounding

