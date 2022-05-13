IIPR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Innovative Industrial Properties Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 24, 2022

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Innovative Industrial Properties between May 7, 2020 and April 13, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until June 24, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Innovative Industrial Properties' focus is to be a cannabis company lender rather than a REIT; (2) that the true values of the Company's properties are significantly lower than Innovative Industrial Properties represents; (3) there are existential issues in its top customers; (4) as a result, its top customers may not be able to continue making payments to Innovative Industrial Properties and the Company would face significant issues replacing these customers; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

