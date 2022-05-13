INTRODUCING THE NEW HALO COLLAR, THE HALO 2+

State of the art IoT Pet Safety Innovation Set to Disrupt $20B Pet Tech Market



Newly Patented Algorithm Keeps Dogs within Virtual Boundaries and Guides them Back to Safety

PLANO, Texas, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo , the world's safest and most advanced all-in-one pet safety and training technology is launching the newest version of the Halo collar, the Halo 2+, featuring newly patented, state of the art guidance for your dog. Driven in part by the increasing demand for pet safety devices and fueled by growing pet ownership in US households, the pet tech market is expected to surpass $20B by 2028 (Global Market Insights, 2022), with market disruptor, Halo leading the pack. Breakthrough IoT collar, the Halo collar, replaces the need for an electric fence and is proven to be safer, with the containment function held directly by the collar – even without Internet access.

First launched in 2019, and founded by IoT visionaries Ken and Michael Ehrman, along with dog behaviorist Cesar Millan, the Halo collar was recently awarded a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (US Patent 11,330,803) for a proprietary algorithm designed with Cesar to ensure dogs stay within set boundaries and can be guided back to safety using GPS guidance.

The Halo 2+ will include all of the same incredible features of the Halo Collar plus an increased 21-hour battery life and an enhanced GPS delivering satellite communication that has 50% more coverage, so you can experience the best possible GPS performance and accuracy to keep your dog safely where you want them.

"We are thrilled to be introducing the Halo 2+ to current and future Halo customers," said Halo co-founder Ken Ehrman. "This improved technology shows our commitment to providing the best for pet parents everywhere in our mission to provide dogs the freedom to live a life off leash, while giving pet parents peace of mind knowing that their dogs are safe."

Halo collar is quickly becoming the must-have device among pet owners. Early fans of the breakthrough pet innovation include: Kathy Hilton, The D'Amelio family, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Larsa Pippen and Jas Leverette.

"In our house, the dogs are family, and the moment I heard about Halo Collar, I knew that this was the best way to keep our dogs safe," says Kathy Hilton. "I now don't have to worry about my Moty wandering off or getting lost, it's the ultimate peace of mind."

"Like many other dog families, we have always prioritized the health and well-being of our four dogs," says Dixie and Charli D'Amelio. "We partnered with Halo Collar because we recognize not only the importance of dog safety, but the benefits of allowing our dogs to live safely off leash without having to worry about their well-being."

The Halo 2+ Collar Product Details:

Features:

Sizes: S (11' - 15" neck), M (15' - 20.5" neck), L (20" - 30.5" neck)

Colors: Graphite or White

Price: $999

www.halocollar.com To purchase:

About Halo

The Halo Collar™ is the newest smart safety system for dogs. Co-founded by Cesar Millan, this patent pending system utilizes proprietary technology & dog psychology to provide a wireless smart fence, smart training, GPS tracker and activity tracker combined into one easy-to-use smart collar. The Halo Collar™ utilizes proprietary GPS and GNSS location tracking - keeping them safe and easy to locate should they ever wander too far. Halo protects over 75,000 dogs across the United States each day.

For further information and to purchase, please visit: www.halocollar.com

