Student Transportation of America Marks 25 Years of Service

WALL, N.J., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Transportation of America (STA) celebrates its 25th anniversary today as an industry leader in student transportation, safety, and fleet services. Founded in 1997, STA operates more than 16,000 vehicles, providing more than 300 school districts across the United States and Canada with the highest level of safe and reliable student transportation, management, logistics and technology solutions.

Our success and longevity come from the dedication of our employees and a commitment across the company to innovation.

"Since our inception, Student Transportation of America has prided itself on being a family business committed to the safety and the well-being of the students who depend on us each day," said Patrick Vaughan, CEO of STA. "It is because of the ongoing commitment and dedication of each and every employee that we are able to celebrate such a milestone today, and I thank each employee, past and present, for helping us to grow into one of the largest and most respected student transportation companies in North America."

The company's values are rooted in family business. STA founder Denis J. Gallagher grew up in the industry as his grandfather and father started the transit and charter bus company, Coast Cities, in 1922. Gallagher drew on that family tradition, starting STA with the same guiding principles – taking care of employees, customers, and communities.

The company is an industry leader in safety and training, providing drivers with the tools necessary to excel at their jobs by combining interactive training to supplement traditional behind-the-wheel and classroom training methods. Each STA driver is trained and educated on a variety of topics including Autism Spectrum Disorder awareness, special needs emergency evacuation plans, bullying, managing student behavior, and safety leadership.

STA is also committed to its customers. Understanding that school transportation is a local business, STA works with districts on plans that fit their unique needs, leading to a renewal rate just shy of 100% and consistent customer satisfaction.

Community remains at the heart of STA's services and a large part of that is a commitment to environmentally conscious programs across North America, reducing emissions and promoting better health and safer environments for passengers and families.

To date, STA has replaced more than 2,700 diesel-engine school buses with alternative-fuel vehicles and has solidified its commitment to the environment with the launch of its electric vehicle pilot program . The company has received a Green Fleet Magazine Sustainability All-Star Award for its leadership in the space.

"Today we celebrate our 25th anniversary with a nod to our history, but we also look to the future," said STA Chief Operating Officer Gene Kowalczewski. "Our success and longevity come from the dedication of our employees and a commitment across the company to innovation. We look forward to what the next 25 years will bring as we continuously work to provide the safest transportation for students, employment opportunities for communities, and sustainable transportation options for a healthy environment."

