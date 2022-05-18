Seelos Therapeutics Receives a Notice of Allowance in the U.S. for an Additional Patent for SLS-007

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced it has received a Notice of Allowance for U.S. patent application number 16/833,515 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covering SLS-007 titled: "Structure-Based Peptide Inhibitors of Alpha-Synuclein Aggregation".

This Notice of Allowance covers the method of treating several neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease (PD), Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy, through contacting alpha-synuclein (α-synuclein) protofilaments with an effective amount of SLS-007.

Seelos is currently delivering SLS-007 via an adeno-associated virus (AAV) in a preclinical study designed to establish the in vivo pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profiles and target engagement. SLS-007 is comprised of endogenously available amino acids and thus is expected to be a novel approach to target prevention of α-synuclein aggregation and slow disease progression in synucleinopathy diseases. Preliminary data from the study is expected in the second half of 2022.

About SLS-007

SLS-007 is a family of rationally designed peptide inhibitors that target the non-amyloid component core (NACore) of α-synuclein to inhibit protein aggregation in patients with PD. The overexpression of α-synuclein leads to the formation of α-synuclein aggregates which comprise Lewy bodies and Lewy neurites which are the hallmarks of the pathology in brains of patients with PD. Recent in vitro and cell culture research have shown that SLS-007 has the potential to stop the propagation and seeding of α-synuclein aggregates.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com

Forward Looking Statements

