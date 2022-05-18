U.S. Traffic Fatalities Reach 16-year High: NSC Offers Six Safe Driving Tips for Memorial Day

NSC estimates 450 people may lose their lives on U.S. roads this holiday weekend

ITASCA, Ill., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council estimates 450 people may lose their lives on U.S. roads during Memorial Day weekend in preventable crashes. According to newly released estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), U.S. roads are the most dangerous they've been in 16 years; roadway fatalities increased 10.5% in 2021 as compared to 2020. With Memorial Day being one of the most dangerous driving weekends of the year, NSC urges all people who choose to drive to plan ahead and practice safe driving behaviors. Memorial Day extends from 6 p.m. Friday, May 27 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 30.

The National Safety Council is dedicated to eliminating the leading causes of preventable death and injury focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. (PRNewsfoto/National Safety Council) (PRNewswire)

"Over 100 people die every day on our roads, and that number is climbing," said Mark Chung, executive vice president, roadway practice at NSC. "Both NSC and NHTSA have estimated significant increases in traffic deaths this past year, putting us at a 16-year high. It's devastating to see progress lost, and more important than ever that each individual steps up, takes safety personally, and does their part to reverse this horrible trend."

The National Safety Council implores all drivers to make the right choices this holiday weekend to ensure everyone makes it to their destinations safely. Safe driving tips to consider this Memorial Day weekend include:

Buckle up: Lack of seat belt use is a top cause of fatalities in crashes. Buckle up, while also making sure you have Lack of seat belt use is a top cause of fatalities in crashes. Buckle up, while also making sure you have appropriate car seats installed correctly Designate a sober driver or arrange alternate transportation: Holidays are a cause for celebration, but alcohol is only one cause of impaired driving. Drugs, including opioids, marijuana and some over-the-counter medicines, can cause drowsiness, alter visual functions and affect mental judgment and motor skills. Slow down: Speeding is a factor in more than a Speeding is a factor in more than a quarter of all traffic fatalities . Drive below the speed limit. Be sure to pay close attention to those walking and biking in order to keep all road users safe. Prepare before you go: Before hitting the road, make sure your car is safe for driving. Vehicle owners should check the oil, put air in the tires, and check for and repair open recalls. Visit Before hitting the road, make sure your car is safe for driving. Vehicle owners should check the oil, put air in the tires, and check for and repair open recalls. Visit ChecktoProtect.org to see if your vehicle has an open recall, and get it repaired for free. Drive distraction-free: Thousands have died in car crashes involving cell phone use. Put your phones away and #JustDrive. Look before you lock: Pediatric vehicular heatstroke is still the leading cause of non-crash motor vehicle-related fatality for children. Since 1998, Pediatric vehicular heatstroke is still the leading cause of non-crash motor vehicle-related fatality for children. Since 1998, more than 900 children in the U.S. have died because of this completely preventable tragedy. Always check your back seat for children or animals when you reach your destination.

Additionally, nearly one year ago, NSC and partners called for confirmed leaders at key Department of Transportation safety agencies in light of increasing roadway fatalities. Today, NHTSA and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) still lack confirmed leaders. With this crisis on our roadways, NSC continues to urge action to nominate—where needed—and confirm leaders at these key agencies.

Review supplemental information about the Memorial Day holiday fatality estimates and additional motor vehicle data and research at injuryfacts.nsc.org.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 100 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

Connect with NSC:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Safety Council