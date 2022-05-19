FIRST NG9-1-1 CALL HANDLING SYSTEM APPROVED

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextGen NOW is accelerated in California with the certification of NGA's NEXiSConnect™. After several months of rigorous testing, Next Generation Advanced (NGA) is pleased to announce that its multimedia Call Handling System, NEXiSConnect, has successfully completed the i3 and multi-ESInet conformance testing program in California. In addition, NEXiSConnect has passed conformance testing to provide all of the capabilities required by the Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) today, integrated Text to 9-1-1, Instant Recall Recording (IRR), TTY, etc. This marks another first for the 9-1-1 industry where Call Processing Equipment/Call Handling System (CPE/CHS) must complete a comprehensive testing program in order to offer their solution to PSAPs. NGA is now ready to deliver the first California-ready cloud-based Call Handling System to those California PSAPs hamstrung with old legacy technology and wanting to take full advantage of all Next Generation 911 has to offer. With a cloud-based CHS denial of service, attacks can be quickly and effectively mitigated, security enhanced (with encryption provided), and mobility ensured, making a virtual PSAP possible and remote call handling a reality.

When NGA won its place on California's Call Handling Purchasing Contract it was clear the state wanted something the industry had not offered - a true Next Generation technology rather than a repackaging of long-standing legacy solutions. California raised the bar and insisted on an Evergreen Native Cloud-based or Data Center-based service, and specifically excluded the old legacy Hosted CPE solutions. Evergreen service ensures that the software will always be up-to-date, at no additional cost, rendering major software and equipment upgrades unnecessary. California also required CA 9-1-1 Branch NG9-1-1 Lab validation where NEXiSConnect would need to demonstrate adherence to the NENA i3 Call Flow per NENA's Detailed Functional and Interface Standards, and demonstrate true interoperability across at least two and as many as five ESInets in the state to include the backup ESInet and four primary regions.

"By investing in the completion of this rigorous certification, we can begin saving more lives by enabling faster and more accurate delivery of calls to the PSAP and a faster response by Police, Fire and Emergency Medical Services." "In addition, this advancement also permits delivery of Real-Time Text (RTT) with location to 9-1-1 Centers, which finally provides deaf and hard of hearing callers equal access to 9-1-1 services" Don Ferguson, CEO of NGA, said.

ABOUT NGA - Next Generation Advanced

NGA is a complete, customizable, and reliable NG9-1-1 solution bringing secure, affordable 911 Cloud services to anywhere in the world. Our incremental deployment and patented technologies are poised to smoothly transition legacy 9-1-1 systems to the future of emergency services, with the latest NG9-1-1 technology available.

For more information, please visit https://nga911.com/ or follow NGA on Twitter or LinkedIn .

Contact: Barb Wynn, (714) 273-3049

View original content:

SOURCE NGA - Next Generation Advanced