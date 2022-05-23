CATCH A FISH OR CATCH $20: MTN DEW UNVEILS "OPENING DAY GUARANTEE" TO KICK OFF SUMMER FISHING SEASON

MTN DEW guarantees no one goes home empty-handed this Memorial Day Weekend, giving away $20 to 5,000 DEW fans

CHICAGO, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With millions of outdoor enthusiasts set to fish at their favorite ponds, streams, rivers and lakes this Memorial Day Weekend, MTN DEW will make sure no one goes home empty-handed with the first-ever MTN DEW Opening Day Guarantee. No fish? No problem — MTN DEW will Venmo up to $100,000 to those who don't catch a fish.

MTN DEW is getting out on the water alongside those who share the same passion for enjoying the great outdoors across the nation's Heartland. Beginning Saturday, May 28 at 9:00 AM CT, consumers are encouraged to grab a DEW and a fishing rod and hit the water. Those who come home empty-handed and are among the first 5,000 to tweet, will win their "Opening Day Guarantee"-- $20 that can go toward a new rod, lures or even a store-bought fish (no one has to know!).

To enter for a chance to win a MTN DEW Opening Day Guarantee, DEW fans must tweet a photo of their empty hook, hands, cooler or bucket by the water, showing their unsuccessful attempt at reeling in a catch, tagging @MountainDew and using #DEWOpeningDayGiveaway. Potential winners will be notified via Twitter direct message from @MountainDew to confirm their eligibility and the first 5,000 to verify their entry will receive $20 via Venmo. The program is open to U.S. residents 18 years of age and older. Full rules can be found at http://DEWOpeningDay.com.

"Anyone who's ever picked up a fishing rod has a story of the 'one that got away,'" said Julia Bomba, Director, Brand Marketing, MTN DEW. "With the MTN DEW Opening Day Guarantee, let's give that story an ending worth talking or tweeting about by rewarding your effort and love of the outdoors during one of the most anticipated weekends of the year."

For more information on the program including full rules and regulations, visit http://DEWOpeningDay.com.

DEW Nation can stay up to date on the latest by visiting www.mountaindew.com and by following @MountainDew on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

