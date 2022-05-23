Crain's New York Business Names Meghan McCartan, Hightower Head of Marketing, a Notable Leader in Advertising, Marketing and PR

McCartan's achievements include designing Hightower's thought leadership and digital marketing program for advisors

CHICAGO, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower, one of the nation's largest registered investment advisors (RIAs), today announced that Meghan McCartan, Managing Director and Head of Marketing, has been named to Crain's New York Business' 2022 list of Notable Leaders in Advertising, Marketing and PR. One of 45 individuals named across multiple industries, McCartan was honored for designing and building an in-house marketing infrastructure dedicated to equipping Hightower advisors to drive new business leads and grow assets.

"Meghan and her team have built a highly effective marketing program for Hightower advisors, including our 'Content Community' of original, targeted thought leadership materials for different client demographics," said Hightower Chairman and CEO Bob Oros. "The program makes it simple for advisors to distribute and promote blogs, podcasts, social posts, infographics, white papers or webinars, and use them to strengthen relationships and bring in new business. Meghan's ideas and leadership have directly contributed to driving organic growth. I want to congratulate Meghan on this well-deserved accolade."

Hightower advisors who implemented a targeted content strategy grew 3.2 times as fast as their peers in 2021. Advisors implementing live/virtual events for prospects grew twice as fast as their peers, while advisors implementing podcast/TV/radio and social media strategies, grew at 1.8 times and 1.7 times, respectively. At Hightower overall last year, the firm's organic growth rate was an annualized 9%.

Hightower's advisor marketing programs are highly scalable. McCartan played a key role in selecting TIFIN Clout, part of TIFIN Wealth, to serve as Hightower's automated digital marketing platform, which supports advisors in moving clients and prospects through all the steps of the client journey, and measuring results.

Darrell Grant, chief experience officer at Hightower Advisors | St. Louis remarked: "In just a few years, Hightower has significantly evolved its marketing capabilities across all touchpoints—including more and improved content, access to branding and design support and advanced analytic tools—to help me engage with clients and prospects and grow my business. Meghan has been instrumental in driving this evolution. I view her as a 'phoenix' who has remade Hightower's marketing program into the gold standard for the RIA and wider wealth management industry."

In addition to the Crain's award, earlier this year, McCartan was named a 'Top Women CMO in Wealth Management' by Wealth Solutions Report and was included in WealthManagement.com's Ten to Watch list in 2019.

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

