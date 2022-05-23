Ferrero North America showcases new innovations and partnerships at the 2022 Sweets & Snacks Expo

Investments include innovative products, licensing deals, partnerships, and more

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrero North America, part of the global confectionery company Ferrero Group, is showcasing new products and partnerships coming to the U.S. at the 25th Annual Sweets & Snacks Expo, the confectionery and snack industry event sponsored by the National Confectioners Association taking place May 23-26 in Chicago.

"The innovations we're unveiling at this year's Sweets & Snacks Expo will excite and attract new consumers, as well as expand our power brands into new categories and consumption moments," said Jim Klein, Chief Customer Officer, Ferrero U.S. "Launching impactful innovations and building strong customer partnerships will continue to deliver category growth and drive our success in the US."

Ferrero's announcements include:

Nutella B-Ready®: a favorite in Europe , this is the first Nutella innovation to come to the U.S. since Nutella &GO! was introduced in 2012. A delicious, light, individually wrapped snack bar with a crispy baked wafer filled with creamy hazelnut Nutella® spread, Nutella B-Ready is an irresistible break-time snack that you can enjoy anytime, anywhere!

Ferrero Rocher® Premium Chocolate Bars: sophisticated chocolate bars that offer an exciting new way to enjoy Ferrero Rocher®. Made of carefully selected ingredients, the bars are a combination of crunchy hazelnut pieces, refined chocolate, and exquisite creamy fillings, combined in distinctive layers of textures and characterized by a unique shape. The new Ferrero Rocher Premium Chocolate Bars (3.1oz) can be savored in four delicious flavors – Original Milk Hazelnut, 55% Dark Hazelnut, White Hazelnut and Hazelnut & Almond.

Golden Gallery Signature Caramel: discover a unique assortment of chocolates with caramel featuring a variety of shapes, tastes and textures, designed to delight both the eye and the palate. Each and every piece is made from the finest ingredients. Presented in an elegant golden tray within a luxurious presentation box, Ferrero Golden Gallery Signature Caramel is the perfect gift to make anyone feel special and appreciated.

Kinder Joy® Space & Kinder Joy Avatar: each line features new themed toys. Kinder Joy Space features 12 new toys and is designed to spark a sense of wonder and encourage big dreams, while Kinder Joy Avatar, featuring 8 new toys, was created to celebrate the sequel of the hit film coming this December. All new toys come to life through augmented reality in Applaydu, providing families with a fun world of discovery and imagination.

Tic Tac® Strawberry & Cream: a delightful mix of fresh and sweet-creamy strawberry flavors. Enjoy these two delicious and refreshing flavors one by one or try them together to indulge your taste buds with this strawberry and cream mashup. Available for purchase beginning January 2024 in single (1.0oz) and bottle packs (3.4oz).

Fannie May® Premium Chocolate Bars & Chocolatier's Mix Line: New Fannie May Premium Chocolate Bars (3.5oz) will be available in four flavors: Milk Chocolate Pecan Brittle, Milk Chocolate Butterscotch with Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate Mint & Cookie and Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Almond. Fannie May Chocolatier's Mix is also launching two flavors in 2oz, 7.75oz and 18oz bags. Rocky Road, a delicious combination of crunchy pecans, almonds and fluffy marshmallows coated in rich milk chocolate and Caramel Pretzel Nut, featuring miniature waffle pretzels, buttery caramel bits, pecans and almonds coated in rich milk chocolate. Additionally, all of Fannie May's premium chocolate bars and Chocolatier's Mix contain no artificial colors, no artificial flavors and no preservatives.

In addition to new innovations, Ferrero continues to invest in exciting partnerships. Butterfinger® and PUBG MOBILE, one of the world's most popular mobile video games, are currently offering fans exclusive in-game items in Butterfinger's iconic blue and yellow colors to help fans #GameBetterWithButterfinger. Additionally, for the second consecutive year, Ferrero will be teaming up with Children's Miracle network for "31 Days of Halloween" to help consumers celebrate all October long.

For more information visit ferreronorthamerica.com.

For over 70 years, Ferrero has created products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba, Italy into the third largest confectionery company in the world. Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and continues to spread joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac® and Fannie May® chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its portfolio in 2018 with the addition of Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Baby Ruth®, 100Grand® and other legendary chocolate brands.

We are a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in eight offices and ten plants and warehouses in North America, including a cocoa processing plant in Brantford, Ontario and a planned chocolate processing factory in Bloomington, Illinois.

