Five Iron Golf Tees Up Cleveland

The company's soon-to-be second Ohio location brings an unconventional golf experience to Downtown

CLEVELAND, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Iron Golf , the nation's leading indoor golf and entertainment experience, has signed a lease at 1101 Euclid Avenue, in Euclid Grand, a sophisticated residential community centered in the heart of the Gateway District just steps from the Playhouse Square District. Occupying approximately 16,000 square feet of ground-floor retail in the heart of Downtown, Five Iron Golf Cleveland marks the second announced location in Ohio and the seventh total in the Midwest, with three current Chicago locations and two more under development in Michigan.

Five Iron Golf Seattle (PRNewswire)

Founded in Manhattan in 2017, Five Iron Golf has since expanded to thirteen total locations across eight cities from coast to coast, bringing a reputation for turning traditional golf on its head and energizing communities through accessible and enjoyable golf experiences.

"The Five Iron mission to simultaneously welcome first-timers while prioritizing the needs of dedicated players translates perfectly to a city like Cleveland," says Jared Solomon, CEO and Co-Founder of Five Iron Golf. "With a culture so enriched in sports and entertainment, our dynamic offering of best-in-class instructional technology, leagues and alternative entertainment options will provide one-of-a-kind experiences to everyone."

Five Iron Golf Cleveland will host 14 custom-built golf simulators, featuring multiple high-speed cameras to capture every angle of the golf swing, and, in addition, will offer complimentary top-of-the-line equipment, custom club fitting at The Fitting Lab — a Golf Digest Top 100 Clubfitter — widescreen TVs, leisure games, a full-service restaurant and bar serving creatively curated and seasonal fare, league play, private lessons, clinics and social events.

"Alto Partners is extremely excited to bring such a unique tenant to Euclid Grand. The Five Iron experience is a perfect complement to our community and to downtown Cleveland as a whole. With the growing downtown population and the returning workforce, the timing is perfect for Five Iron to enter the Cleveland scene" said Andy Wollschleger, CFO of Alto Partners.

Five Iron Golf Cleveland is projected to open in early 2023.

For more information, visit Five Iron's website or follow along on Instagram , Facebook , or Twitter .

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf is an urban indoor golf experience that combines a unique mixture of golf and entertainment with a community-focused vision of making the game more inclusive and accessible. Founded in 2017, Five Iron Golf has since expanded from New York to 12 total locations across eight cities from coast to coast, bringing a reputation for turning traditional golf on its head, celebrating the unconventional, and energizing communities through accessible and enjoyable golf experiences.

About The Fitting Lab

The Fitting Lab , brought to you by Five Iron Golf, is a custom club-fitting company with locations in eight cities nationwide. The Fitting Lab's mission is to help players of all skill levels understand how their equipment choices affect their game and how new equipment can impact their performance. Services include custom fittings, repair services, and personalization. More information on The Fitting Lab is available on The Fitting Lab's website.

Five Iron Golf Media Contact

Danielle Kindelmann

Director of Marketing & PR

P: 631-252-1208

E: danielle.kindelmann@fiveirongolf.com

(PRNewsfoto/Five Iron Golf) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Five Iron Golf