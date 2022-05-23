Gigabit 6 GHz Fixed Wireless is a Reality

Real-World Testing by Nextlink Internet Proves Widespread Gigabit Fixed Wireless Deployments Will Soon Hit the Market

HUDSON OAKS, Texas , May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextlink Internet today announced the results of 6 gigahertz (GHz) spectrum testing, clearing the way for more gigabit fixed wireless deployments nationwide. The industry is anxiously awaiting the availability of the 6 GHz spectrum, and Nextlink took the initiative to field test fixed wireless technology. Utilizing an FCC experimental license, Cambium Networks fixed wireless access points, and subscriber modules utilizing Qualcomm® Networking Pro Series Platforms, Nextlink achieved actual throughput of over 1 Gbps download and 500 Mbps upload to each subscriber module under full load, utilizing a 160 MHz channel at 2 miles.

"We are on a mission to provide high-quality internet access everywhere we serve. This gives us another tool in the toolkit to do just that," said Bill Baker, Founder and CEO of Nextlink Internet. "Upon full commercial deployment later this year, we look forward to rolling out gigabit speed plans in the entirety of our existing fixed wireless service network plus our prospective network expansion for the FCC's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) program. Ultimately, this expansion of gigabit fixed wireless will cover over four million households and businesses."

"The new 6 GHz spectrum offers broadband service providers a significant opportunity to improve performance," said Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO of Cambium Networks. "Cambium Networks' wireless fabric portfolio of solutions enable broadband service providers to rapidly serve new markets while maximizing customer satisfaction and minimizing total cost of ownership (TCO)."

"We're excited that the tests bore out exactly what we expected: that we can provide fully-loaded speeds at distance utilizing the new 6 GHz band," said Cameron Kilton, Chief Technology Officer for Nextlink Internet. "We also identified inefficiencies in testing scenarios and expect commercial deployment throughput to exceed testing throughput."

"The promise of 6 GHz enabling Gigabit speeds over wireless is real – and wireless enables Nextlink to roll out gigabit speeds faster that we can with fiber. We thank the FCC for enabling these innovations by allocating the 6 GHz band for hybrid licensed-unlicensed use. We eagerly await the FCC's approval of the automated frequency coordination so that we can begin deploying this across our footprint," said Claude Aiken, Chief Strategy Officer for Nextlink Internet. "Smart spectrum policy multiplies other governmental efforts to close the digital divide."

"This field work is another proof point that gigabit services over wireless is a reality," said Ganesh Swaminathan, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We are glad to see innovative technology leaders like Nextlink and Cambium Networks at the forefront of delivering these services over wireless."

About Nextlink Internet

Nextlink Internet is the premier provider of fixed-wireless and fiber Internet and phone services across Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Illinois, South Dakota and Iowa. The mission is simple: offer higher-speed internet plans with an intense focus on customer service. Founded in 2012, Nextlink Internet has experienced radical organic growth and has become the nation's leading network operator serving the rural countryside and small communities.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities, and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places, and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Networking Pro Series Platforms are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

