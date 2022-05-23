Grayling Appoints Danny Strauss as Managing Director, New York

Danny will lead the evolution of Grayling's strategy in New York and oversee continued growth in the United States .

He will focus on enabling clients to better position themselves to all audiences, particularly supporting businesses to meet the increased expectations they face as part of their ever-changing role in society.

Grayling expands its combination of unmatched global reach and local expertise.

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grayling, the world's local communications firm, announced the appointment of Danny Strauss as Managing Director, New York. He will lead the further development and implementation of Grayling's strategy in New York, as well as oversee the firm's continued growth in the United States.

"We are thrilled to formally welcome Danny," said Sarah Scholefield, Grayling Global CEO. "He brings deep experience raising the profiles of prominent companies, government entities, and philanthropies, and counseling them on their most pressing priorities. We look forward to his leadership of our strong, growing team in New York and the wider American market."

"Grayling provides clients with a combination of unmatched global reach and local expertise. Danny's appointment represents a major expansion of those capabilities," said Dickie Jukes, Grayling Global Chairman. "This is particularly critical given the enormous economic and political challenges facing businesses."

Before joining Grayling, Danny served as Senior Vice President at Teneo, the Global CEO Advisory Firm. In this role, he effectively positioned the largest and most complex organizations in the world and their leaders among key stakeholder groups, including those in financial services, healthcare, and technology. Previously, Danny was an Account Supervisor with Ketchum, the global communications consultancy, where he enabled government entities, corporations, and philanthropies to communicate constructively around policy and political issues.

"Reputation's impact on business performance has never been greater. As a result, it is now both a moral and financial imperative for companies to actively address societal challenges and clearly articulate how they are doing so," said Danny Strauss. "At Grayling New York, we will continue to provide concrete solutions that turn these challenges into differentiators for our clients, facilitating successful engagement with investors, clients, employees and governments alike."

The appointment marks just the beginning of Grayling's renewed investment in New York, and demonstrates Grayling's sustained commitment to the broader US market.

Grayling is the world's local communications firm. With more than 70 Grayling and affiliate offices spread across six continents, we combine the reach, influence and infrastructure of a global business with the creativity, connections and cultural know-how of a boutique.

