GUESS Watches Launches its #MomentofPride Collection In Celebration of Pride Month

Launch of New Collection featuring bold Progress Flag Colors Marked with $25,000 Donation as Part of Continued LGBTQ Support Initiatives

NORWALK, Conn., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GUESS Watches is proud to continue its support of The Trevor Project , the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people, with a specially designed #MomentofPride collection, just in time for Pride month, that embraces the symbolic colors of the Pride Progress flag.

The assortment features a trio of styles with colorful details displayed on the dial and strap - the first being a brushed gold metal bracelet featured in both 38mm and 42mm case size with a bold execution of the eleven Progress Flag colors. Rounding out the assortment is a sporty timepiece, featuring a white silicone strap that also integrates the Pride flag colors.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with The Trevor Project to help expand the reach and awareness of their life-saving support for the LGBTQ youth. The GUESS Watches #MomentofPride collection is a true celebration of inclusivity and individuality. Together we can embrace, educate, and empower others to feel supported and safe" – Ann Marie Santo, VP Global Marketing.

As part of the launch of the #MomentofPride collection, GUESS Watches will donate $25,000 to The Trevor Project, which will be allocated to supporting the organization's free, 24/7 crisis services: TrevorLifeline, TrevorChat, and TrevorText as well as towards the scale counselor training that serves more than 1.8 million LGBTQ young people who seriously consider suicide each year in the U.S. Aside from this donation, GUESS Watches will also show The Trevor Project's groundbreaking research, innovations in technology, advocacy efforts, and public training programs support.

Retailing for $150, the #MomentofPride collection is now available on GuessWatches.com. To view/download assets for the collection and campaign, please click HERE . For more information about the #MomentofPride collection, please visit www.guesswatches.com .

ABOUT THE TREVOR PROJECT

The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The Trevor Project offers a suite of 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, TrevorSpace. Trevor also operates an education program with resources for youth-serving adults and organizations, an advocacy department fighting for pro-LGBTQ legislation and against anti-LGBTQ rhetoric/policy positions, and a research team to discover the most effective means to help young LGBTQ people in crisis and end suicide. If you or someone you know needs help or support, our trained crisis counselors are available 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386 via chat, TheTrevorProject.org/Get-Help, or by texting 678678.

ABOUT GUESS WATCHES

Introduced in 1983, GUESS Watches is a leader in fashion watches offering the ultimate wrist accessory with on-trend and versatile styling for women and men. The constant attention to new ideas and cutting-edge design keep the brand relevant to today's trends. Consistent with the GUESS image, the GUESS watch consumer is young, stylish, & adventurous. The beauty and boldness of the striking timepieces are part of a global trendsetter's accessory wardrobe. GUESS Watches are sold in over 100 countries worldwide through a network of distributors and retailers. For more information visit guesswatches.com

