HomeLister Stands Out Against Other Home-Selling Sites

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeLister, the online-based digital brokerage, continues to distinguish itself from the other hundreds of home selling websites.

HomeLister.com aims to provide customized, personalized support to every customer. Whether homeowners need a little help or more, the company understands that every home and customer is different; therefore, their home selling experience should also be different.

Compared to other online home seller websites that are either "all help" or "none at all," HomeLister.com allows the customer to choose what type of help they want throughout each step of the selling process via their three-tiered price plans of "Basic," "Premium," and "Platinum."

HomeLister.com also offers à la carte options that allow homeowners to add additional services.

In a world where many things can be complex, HomeLister.com makes the home selling process easy. Customers can even complete their listing in one session. If they're unable to do so, pressing the "Save & Next" button saves each listing so that they can come back and pick up right where they left off.

HomeLister.com services are entirely online and virtual, providing the customer with the tools to successfully sell their home while saving themselves thousands of dollars they would otherwise pay in commissions. HomeLister.com's technology enables the company to provide quality services at significantly lower prices than local agents.

"We listed our home on a Friday with the help of a very responsive HomeLister team," a recent reviewer wrote. "The website was very user-friendly and self-explanatory, but when I needed a question answered, someone was there to answer in chat within seconds. The listing went on our local MLS on a Tuesday. And we had our buyer by Thursday!"

HomeLister offers homeowners an empowering new way to sell their home without hiring a traditional real estate agent. Homeowners get their listing added to the MLS and every major real estate website with the ability to choose how much assistance they would like from HomeLister, and add additional services - like offer negotiation and professional photography - along the way. The company never takes a percentage of the sale price, charging a low flat fee starting at $599 instead. Learn more at homelister.com.

