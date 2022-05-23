Informatica World 2022 Showcases Global Customer Adoption of the Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC)

Customers Volvo, Pepsi, ADT, Telus and FreddieMac to share Cloud Modernization success with IDMC at Informatica's annual customer conference

Informatica deepens partnerships with AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, Snowflake and Databricks to accelerate cloud migrations with IDMC

IDMC powered by Informatica's AI engine, CLAIRE processes 32 trillion transactions per month on the cloud

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica (NYSE:INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader will be kicking off its annual customer conference, Informatica World as a hybrid event in Las Vegas today with over 60-plus global customers presenting how the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud® (IDMC) has accelerated their cloud journeys and driven better business outcomes.

IDMC was launched at Informatica World 2021 as the industry's first end-to-end data management platform designed to help businesses truly innovate with their data on any system, any cloud, multi-cloud and multi-hybrid and for all users across the enterprise. IDMC is a comprehensive, AI-powered, cloud data management platform offering over 200-plus intelligent cloud services to help organizations reimagine and redefine how they can innovate business functions from customer experience, e-commerce, supply chain, manufacturing to analytics and data science, with a mission to create a world where every organization's data is poised for greatness and empowered to deliver outcomes.

Since its launch last year, IDMC has been recognized as a leader in iPaaS, 2021's best new product of the year by the Business Intelligence group and also recognized in Fast Company's most innovative list in the enterprise category. Informatica's cloud annual recurring revenue has grown 43% year-over-year as of March 31, 2022 with global customers across a wide variety of industry verticals investing in the IDMC platform. CLAIRE, Informatica's AI engine powers the IDMC platform to process over 32 trillion transactions (as of March 31, 2022) on the cloud each month and that number is doubling every six to 12 months.

At Informatica World this week, the company will be unveiling new industry-verticalized capabilities for IDMC to help customers in the financial services, healthcare and life sciences address industry-specific data management and governance needs. With over $1Billion in investments in R&D over the last six years, Informatica has designed and delivered an iPaaS cloud platform that is helping customers like Pepsi, Volvo, ADT, Telus, FreddieMac, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City and Hershey, modernize to the cloud with IDMC. Over 3,000 attendees joining the hybrid event will hear from these customers at Informatica World on how IDMC is helping with their data-led business transformation.

Informatica's rich ecosystem of partners which include all the major hyperscalers, AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, Snowflake, Databricks as well as GSI partners like Accenture, Deloitte, CapGemini, Wipro and Infoverity has deep integrations with the IDMC platform to bring best-of-breed cloud data management solutions to joint customers. The company will be announcing deeper product integrations with major hyperscalers this week at Informatica World and will also be featuring Scott Guthrie, SVP, Cloud +AI Group, Microsoft; Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud; Matt Garman, SVP, Sales, Marketing and Global Sales at AWS as keynote speakers.

"When we embarked on the company's transformation six years agao, we completely rearchitected our entire product portfolio to be cloud-first, cloud-native,"said Amit Walia, CEO, Informatica. "Today with IDMC, we bring an unparalleled cloud data management platform that is helping our customers build an intelligent data enterprise to stay competitive in a digital-first economy. I am very excited to see the fantastic lineup of speakers including our customers across multiple industries and our global partners talking about how they are driving business value and transforming how they run their business with IDMC, at Informatica World."

Join Informatica World virtually to listen to cloud and data industry leaders and visionaries at www.informaticaworld.com ­­

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™(IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5,000 customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation.

