Museum of Illusions® Confirms Plans to Expand to Charlotte, NC

Lease finalized for future Charlotte museum, which will be the largest Museum of Illusions U.S. location and will feature never-before-seen style and design concepts

ATLANTA, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Museum of Illusions Ⓡ, originator of illusions "edutainment" museums, announced today its official plans to open the global brand's largest U.S. location to-date in Charlotte, North Carolina, Fall of 2022.

Ally Charlotte Center , located at 601 S. Tryon Street in Uptown will soon be home to a state-of-the-art museum designed for visitors of all ages to enjoy mind-bending optical illusions, holograms, brain-teasing exhibits and interactive illusion rooms based on math, science and art.

Charlotte was strategically selected as an ideal market for Museum of Illusions' expansion due to the city's reputation as one of the fastest-growing markets in America as well as being a major business and financial hub in the states. Home to several universities, the city has a large population of young and educated individuals who appreciate entertainment, art and unique experiences, making it the perfect destination for a new Museum of Illusions.

Furthermore, the museum's location in the heart of Uptown Charlotte promises an exciting new destination for both locals and tourists alike to enjoy in the bustling community that is already home to popular attractions including the Mint Museum, Bank of America Stadium, Bechtler Museum of Modern Art and the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

"Museum of Illusions is thrilled to be expanding our global footprint to a city as innovative and progressive as Charlotte," said Jonathan Benjamin, CEO of Museum of Illusions. "Not only will Charlotte's Museum of Illusions serve as our largest U.S. location to-date, but it will also be the birthplace of multiple new style and design concepts that will go on to be featured in future Museum of Illusions locations worldwide. As we continue simultaneously expanding and evolving as a brand, I am thrilled that Charlotte is welcoming us to bring to this community our innovative spin on combining education and entertainment in new and creative ways."

There are currently 36 Museum of Illusions locations open and operating across 24 countries, including the United States, Canada, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, China, Korea, India and more, with 20 locations slated to open soon.

About RP Illusions Corp.

RP Illusions Corp. is a U.S.-based corporation that develops and franchises museums across the world. The company's primary goal is to provide memorable and exciting educational opportunities while evolving its approach to creativity, art, and entertainment. The Museum of Illusions is a global leader in "edutainment", with 36 locations in 24 countries worldwide. The company plans to continue expanding by providing unique educational, visual, and entertaining experiences with high-quality service. For more information about the Museum of Illusions visit www.museumofillusions.com or email at info@museumofillusions.com .

