REWARDS ARE HEATING UP THIS SUMMER AT BEST WESTERN® HOTELS & RESORTS

Best Western Rewards® members can save this summer with a Free Night Award

PHOENIX, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Western Hotels & Resorts' (BWHR) award-winning loyalty program – Best Western Rewards® (BWR®) – is helping guests get a head start on their summer travel plans. From June 6, 2022 to September 4, 2022, BWR members who stay two nights at any participating Best Western branded hotel can earn a free night to stay at any Best Western in the U.S., Canada or Caribbean Islands after Labor Day, after registering on bestwesternrewards.com prior to the completion of their first stay.

(PRNewsfoto/Best Western Hotels & Resorts) (PRNewswire)

"With summer around the corner, travelers are eager to book their upcoming trips, and we want to help our loyal guests save as they plan their next solo, couple, family or business trip," said Dorothy Dowling, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for BWHR. "After two challenging summers, we anticipate that more travelers will hit the road and skies this coming season, and our rich promotion will make their vacations more affordable and rewarding. Whether our guests are business travelers en route to visit with a customer or adventurers visiting scenic mountain towns, our rewards promotion will help them make the most out of their summer travel plans by earning one free night award for the fall."

The BWR program's perks are driven by BWHR's foundational commitment of caring for its guests. In 2020, BWHR became the first hotel in the industry to extend Elite status to its BWR members at the start of the pandemic. In 2021, the company also cut its Elite Status eligibility qualifications in half to make it easier for travelers to earn loyalty status and further extended loyalty status through March 31, 2023, without needing to fulfill the necessary qualifications. In addition to and inspired by the brand's caring spirit, BWHR launched an industry-leading cleaning program, We Care CleanSM, which delivers an enhanced commitment to keeping guests safe and healthy when staying at Best Western branded hotels across North America.

About Best Western Rewards® (BWR®):

Best Western Rewards is the award-winning loyalty program for BWH Hotel Group®, a vibrant hospitality company with 18 distinct brand offerings in over 100 countries. With hotels across every segment from economy to luxury, it is easy to earn BWR points through hotel stays or everyday purchases with the BWR co-branded credit card. With points that never expire, BWR's more than 50 million members have access to exclusive rates, rich rewards, and incentives. Rewards earned through BWR can be redeemed for free nights, gift cards, or charitable donations that make a long-lasting impact for the benefit of those in need. In North America, and soon to be available globally, BWR's Pay with Points program provides added flexibility, allowing BWR members to use earned points to lower the cost of their hotel stay. Regardless of destination or travel purpose, BWR has the exclusive perks to thank and reward its most valued guests. For more information on BWR or to sign up, please visit bestwesternrewards.com.

About Best Western® Hotels & Resorts:

Best Western Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel brand within the BWH Hotel Group® global network. With 18 brands and approximately 4,500 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*, BWH Hotel Group suits the needs of developers and guests in every market. Brands include Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Executive Residency by Best Western®, Vīb®, GLō®, Aiden®, Sadie®, BW Premier Collection® and BW Signature Collection®. Through acquisition, WorldHotelsTM Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive and WorldHotels Crafted collections are also offered. Completing the portfolio is SureStay®, SureStay Plus®, SureStay Collection® and SureStay Studio®franchises**. For more information visit www.bestwestern.com, www.bestwesterndevelopers.com, www.worldhotels.com and www.surestay.com.

* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

**All Best Western, WorldHotels and SureStay branded hotels are independently owned and operated.

