Schulte Roth & Zabel Expands Investment Management Practice with Addition of Leonora Shalet

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schulte Roth & Zabel (SRZ) is pleased to announce that Leonora Shalet has rejoined the firm as a partner in the firm's New York office and member of the Investment Management Practice.

This marks Leonora's return to SRZ. Leonora originally joined SRZ in 2007 as an Associate and was later promoted to Special Counsel.

Leonora has over fifteen years of experience in investment management matters. Leonora counsels clients on fund structuring, formation, investor negotiations, market terms and ongoing operational needs, as well as on general securities laws and regulatory and compliance issues. Her practice focuses on U.S. and offshore credit funds, private equity funds, growth equity funds, perpetual funds, hybrid funds, funds-of-funds, hedge funds and managed accounts.

"Schulte is known to have the industry's preeminent private funds practice, and I am absolutely delighted to rejoin the team," said Leonora. "I very much look forward to working again with my colleagues across the firm, as we address the range of evolving client needs."

"Leonora is an exceptional lawyer and we're thrilled to welcome her back to SRZ," said David Nissenbaum, co-head of the Investment Management Group. "Leonora shares our commitment to collaboration, which will be essential as we continue to service the record growth in the private fund space."

"Leonora exemplifies the high level of talent we are attracting to Schulte Roth & Zabel," said David Efron, co-managing partner of SRZ and Investment Management Group partner. "Leonora brings the precise balance of expertise and market acumen that will help our clients to make informed, strategic business decisions."

Leonora received her undergraduate degree from the University of Birmingham, (LL.B.) and her L.P.C. from Nottingham Trent University.

